Covid, the Carnival of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo postponed to April 21 – Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

Local authorities try to save the traditional float parade that was canceled last year

The authorities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo they try to save the traditional carnival, which last year was canceled due to Covid. Contrary to what was announced a few weeks ago, the parades of floats scheduled from February 25 to March 1 will not be canceled, but only postponed to April 21, hoping that in the meantime the wave of infections (and deaths) will have lost momentum.

Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Agi agency recalls, recorded 166,539 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a figure that brings the average number of cases in the last week to a record of 117,797 per day. This is the highest daily average of Covid infections since the beginning of the pandemic, 38 times higher than that recorded less than a month ago, last December 23, when, before the arrival of the Omicron variant, Brazil had seen infections drop to a minimum in 20 months.

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, the two largest cities in Brazil, have announced the postponement to April 21 of the Carnival parades, scheduled for February, as measure to stop the advance of the Covid pandemic. Both cities had already announced the suspension this year of the so-called `ru’a carnival, animated by extras and bands who parade for free in front of millions of people on the streets. Now they have chosen to postpone the celebrations to a time when better sanitary conditions are possible. Now, according to a statement, the municipalities of Rio and São Paulo have decided to postpone the parades of the samba schools due to the current situation of the pandemic in Brazil and the need to preserve lives. According to estimates, in 2020, at least 7 million people attended the celebrations, which also attract European and North American tourists. Last year the Sambodromo, instead of hosting floats and parades, was used as a vaccination center.

