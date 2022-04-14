Health

Covid, the case of Sweden: “A failure, unnecessary deaths”

The strategy of the Sweden against Covid it was a “failure”. This was confirmed by a scientific study carried out two years after the first infections and published in the journal ‘Humanities & Social Sciences Communications’ via Nature.com. According to the report – made by a team of scientists, journalists and doctors – Sweden was well equipped to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from becoming serious. During 2020, however, the country registered death rates from Sars-CoV-2 virus ten times higher than in neighboring Norway. Not only that: it would have been ascertained that many elderly people were given morphine instead of oxygen, that children were used to spread the virus and that the Swedish population was kept in the dark about even the most basic anti-contagion regulations.

