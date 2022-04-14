Covid, the case of Sweden: “A failure, unnecessary deaths”

The strategy of the Sweden against Covid it was a “failure”. This was confirmed by a scientific study carried out two years after the first infections and published in the journal ‘Humanities & Social Sciences Communications’ via Nature.com. According to the report – made by a team of scientists, journalists and doctors – Sweden was well equipped to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from becoming serious. During 2020, however, the country registered death rates from Sars-CoV-2 virus ten times higher than in neighboring Norway . Not only that: it would have been ascertained that many elderly people were given morphine instead of oxygen, that children were used to spread the virus and that the Swedish population was kept in the dark about even the most basic anti-contagion regulations.

“We argue that a scientific methodology has not been followed by the main authorities in charge – and by responsible politicians – with alternative narratives considered valid, resulting in arbitrary political decisions”, the study reads, which among the reasons for the failure highlights the fact that ” in 2014, the Public Health Agency was merged with the Institute for the Control of Infectious Diseases and the first major decision taken by the new head, Johan Carlson, was to fire and transfer the six professors of authority to the Karolinska Institutet, effectively emptying the agency of the necessary skills and experience “to deal with a health emergency like that of Covid.

“The Swedish pandemic strategy seemed aimed at catching up a natural herd immunity and to avoid a closure of the company. The Public Health Agency has labeled the advice of national scientists and international authorities as extreme positions, with the result that the media and political bodies have accepted their policy. “

So the heaviest accusations: “The Swedish people have been kept in the dark about basic facts such as the possibility of airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2, that asymptomatic individuals can be contagious and that masks protect both the wearer and others.” Furthermore, “many elderly people have been given morphine instead of oxygen despite the available supplies, ending their lives”.

“If Sweden wants to do better in future pandemics – reads the abstract of the publication – the scientific method must be re-established, including within the Public Health Agency. It would likely make a big difference if a separate and independent Institute for Infectious Disease Control were recreated. We recommend that Sweden initiate a self-critical process on its political culture and the lack of accountability of decision makers to avoid future failures, as happened with the COVID-19 pandemic. “

In collaboration with Adnkronos