Covid, the CDM unanimously launches dl with mandatory vaccine over 50

The new decree therefore passes unanimously, but comes at the end of a tense day between the parties in which the positions have remained those already emerged in recent days. Pd, Forza Italia, Italia Viva and the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, were to extend the vaccination obligation to all workers while on the opposite front the Lega-Cinque Stelle axis was recreated which gave life to the yellow-green government.

Without a meeting point it was Prime Minister Mario Draghi who found a way out: first he imposed, against the will of the League, the vaccination obligation for all Italians over 50, a choice that is not a “political compromise”, explain government sources but which serves to reduce hospitalizations, given that those are the most common age groups in intensive care and in Covid wards.

And then he endorsed the compromise to avoid the abstention of Matteo Salvini’s ministers: to access personal services – therefore hairdressers and beauticians – in public offices, banking, postal and financial services, in shopping centers and shops, with the exception of those “necessary to ensure the satisfaction of essential and primary needs of people”, the basic Green pass will suffice (therefore also obtainable with a buffer) and not the reinforced one, as was foreseen by the draft of the decree. A measure that, in fact, would have left the No vax the possibility to go only to pharmacies or supermarkets.

As soon as the decree is published in the Official Gazette, the vaccine will be compulsory until June 15 for all those who have reached the age of 50 or that they will complete them by that date, with the exemption only for those with a medical certificate. Those who are cured, on the other hand, will have to be vaccinated after 6 months.

But for the 50-year-olds there is also another intervention: from February 15th it will be possible to go to work only with the Super green pass. A measure that applies to both the private and public sectors, including those working in the judiciary and magistrates. However, the rule does not apply to defense lawyers, witnesses and parties to the trial. The checks will be up to the employers and those who do not have the Super pass will be considered unjustified absent until the presentation of the certification, “with the right to retain the employment relationship and without disciplinary consequences”, but with the suspension of salary and any “other” remuneration or emolument, however called “.

However, companies will be able to replace those who do not have a strengthened pass. In this case, penalties are envisaged: those who enter a workplace and do not have the Super pass incur a penalty from the prefect ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros. AND the massive use of smart working will also return: Ministers Brunetta and Orlando signed the circular in which public administrations and private employers are made aware of using the tool fully.

With the decree the government also changes handling Covid cases at school. In those of the inchildhood, with a positive you go to quarantine for 10 days while in elementary school, with one case you apply surveillance with tests on the first and after five days while with 2 cases you stay at home for 10 days.

In middle and high school, on the other hand, with one case you stay in the classroom (with self-monitoring and the use of Ffp2) while with 2 cases only the unvaccinated go to Dad for 10 days and those who have been cured or vaccinated for more than four months without having done the booster. With three positives, however, the whole class is at home for 10 days.

A point, the latter, which saw the tension rise in the meeting between the government and the Regions since in the draft of the decree, distance learning was foreseen with 4 cases. Eventually the rule was changed to CDM and the governors’ request was accepted. “It is a very complex intervention that meets the requests of the Regions – says Minister Bianchi – the basic choice is that you go back to a school in the presence and in safety “. The decision to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated in the presence of two positives is however criticized by the president of the Association of principals Antonello Giannelli:” It is a discriminatory measure “.