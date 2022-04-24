Covid, the contagion curve goes down but slowly: 4,014 cases and hospitalizations in decline, 7 victims

Contagions from Covid 19 in Sicily continue to decline, albeit slowly. There are 4014 (yesterday 4976) cases detected, with seven victims (yesterday 14), 10486 in total. Hospitalizations also drop (10 fewer than yesterday), at least in the ordinary regime, while those in intensive care remain the same (49). 24,377 swabs were carried out, out of a total of 12,451,619 since the beginning of the emergency.

The number of currently positive in Sicily is 120,548 (+3,274), in home isolation there are 119,682 patients.

The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to date are 957,057 (+1,320). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 1206, Catania 866, Messina 846, Syracuse 390, Ragusa 255, Trapani 322, Agrigento 426, Caltanissetta 214 and Enna 76.

The Sicilian Region announces that on the total number of confirmed cases communicated today 587 relate to days prior to 23/04/22 (of which 554 of 22/04/22) and that on the number of deceased reported today one refers to 24 / 04/2022, one to 04/23/2022, five to 04/22/2022.

As for the rest of Italy, 56,263 new cases were detected (70,520 on 23 April) compared to 326,211 swabs carried out out of a total of 211,691,841 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute. In the last 24 hours there have been 79 deaths (on 23 April 143) bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 162,688.

The total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,136,057. Currently the positives are 1,244,149 (+11,920), 1,233,838 people in home isolation. 9,895 patients were hospitalized with symptoms, 416 of whom were in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 14,729,220 with an increase of 44,489 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Campania (7,404), then Lazio (5,985), Lombardy (5,972), Veneto (4,891), Emilia Romagna (5,190) and Puglia (4,596).

© All rights reserved