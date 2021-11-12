Covid, the contagion hits Central Europe: Holland towards partial lockdown and German experts ask to “reduce contacts”

FromEast to the Central Europe, the resumption of the pandemic is now striking and worrying Germany, Holland And Belgium. After Bulgaria, Romania And Slovenia in serious difficulty due to the high number of patients forced to seek medical care, now it’s up to a new triptych of countries – together with theAustria, which launches the lockdown for the unvaccinated – accelerate in contrast to the fourth wave. The situation is considered “Very worrying” in ten countries and “worrying” in ten others, explained the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). Between 27, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia are in the category of greatest concern, according to the latest risk assessment of the Stockholm-based center.

As for the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will announce the measures in a speech on national TV in the late afternoon: according to media rumors, in the Netherlands they will close bar, restaurants, shops non-essential from 7pm and the ban on public access to sport events. Basically, a partial lockdown which will take three weeks to try to ease the pressure on the healthcare system. And also there Germany moves towards new “broad” restrictions on public life, requested by the Robert Koch Institute with a “urgent” appeal in the face of 48 hours in which they were almost ascertained 100 thousand new cases and a record incidence of 236.7 cases every 100 thousand. The Rki experts demand that they be “canceled or banned i big events where possible “and that” all other non-essential contacts are reduced “. A joint press conference by the Minister of Health is scheduled for the day Jens Spahn and the president of Rki Lothar Wieler, as the Dpa anticipates, in light of the 50,000 cases on Wednesday and the 48,640 ascertained in the last 24 hours. The chancellor Angela Merkel will meet the governors of the 16 federated states next week, parliament will consider a law for a new legal framework for winter restrictions.

A new rebound in infections and hospitalizations from Covid-19 was also recorded in Belgium: the national crisis center reported a 42% increase of the infections and of the 20% of admissions related to the coronavirus. The period of autumn holidays, experts underline, would have affected the surge in cases. Meanwhile, the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg does not exclude a lockdown for the not vaccinated at the national level, after the announcement of Upper Austria to take this measure to break the curve of infections. A no vax lockdown “It seems inevitable”, Schallenberg said, specifying that there will not be “a solidarity lockdown” of the vaccinated: “I do not understand why two thirds of the population should limit their freedom only because a third hesitates “to get vaccinated, added the chancellor. “This Christmas it will be uncomfortable for the unvaccinated, ”he concluded.

The expansion towards the center of Europe, a continent that has once again become a special observation by the WHO, comes after the explosion of cases in Eastern countries, where the pandemic does not seem to back down. Russia registered 40,123 new cases And 1,235 deaths caused by the disease. The virus also continues to plague Slovenia, where the curves of infections and deaths do not recede and the situation of the hospitals remains critical. They were confirmed on Wednesday 3,568 new positives out of 9.068 molecular tests carried out, equal to an incidence of just under 40%, a figure that has remained very high for many weeks. What worries the health authorities is the situation in hospitals. According to the National Institute of Public Health (Nijz), at the moment there are 920 hospitalized, of which 212 in intensive care. The two-week incidence of new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants equal to 1,894, for a total of positive cases registered equal to 39,343. The capacity for health care therefore remains at the limits. The pediatric department of theMaribor hospital informed of the lack of respirators available for younger children, while the Ljubljana Polyclinic he appealed for the rational use of hospital services.