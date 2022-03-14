Covid: the currently positives return to one million – Medicine

There are 48,886 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 53,825. The victims are 86 instead (yesterday there were 133). There are 330,028 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 417,777. The positivity rate is 14.8%, up from 12.9% yesterday.

On the other hand, 516 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 3 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 41. There are 8,240 people admitted to ordinary wards, which is 6 more than yesterday.

The number of people currently positive for Covid is back to close to one million (999,504), with an increase of 13,882 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 13,373,207 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 156,868. The discharged and healed are 12,216,835, an increase of 36,111 compared to yesterday.