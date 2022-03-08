Covid, the data – 22,083 new cases and 130 deaths. For the third consecutive day, infections are growing compared to the previous week

For the third consecutive day the new cases identified in Italy are taller compared to those recorded the previous week. Monday 7 March are 22,083 contagions from Covidfruit of 188,274 swabs molecular and antigenic processed in the last 24 hours. Last Monday, February 28, i positive ascertained they were 17,981. The positivity rate is at11.7%up from 10.5% of yesterday. The bulletin of the Ministry of Health also communicates others 130 deathsa number down from 207 seven days ago.

The number of gods is also growing hospitalized in the medical area: +161 compared to 24 hours ago, 8,989 in total. The increase is also due, as usual, to the low number of resignations over the weekend. However, it can be a first signal of a braking also in the descent of the hospitalized: a week ago the hospitalizations fell of 17 units even after the weekend. I am instead 610 patients admitted to intensive care, 7 more compared to yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 35a stable value compared to the 37 entries registered last Monday.

The trend therefore seems to indicate a resumption of contagion: today the cases are 22.8% more than seven days ago. Sunday on Sunday there was a + 14%, while on Saturday the increase was 4% compared to the week before. The next few days will tell if the number of positives will rise again or if the curve will remain stable. To date, the currently positive I’m 1,008,3607,981 less in the last 24 hours: the decrease is due to 30,513 discharged And healed. I’m 13,048,774 the Italians infected with Covid since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the Ministry of Health, while i total deaths rise to 156.017.