Covid, the data: 24,883 new infections and 81 deaths. The number of tests collapses, positivity rises to 11.5%. In seven days + 20% of deaths and + 45% of hospitalizations

Collapse – as expected – i tampons and therefore i cases diagnosed, but doubles the rate of positivity. The Santo Stefano data (the day after the entry into force of the decree that imposed new restrictions against the Omicron variant) shows 24,883 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, less than half of the record numbers of the last few days (54,762 at Christmas, 50,599 on the eve, 44,595 on 23 December). But thanks to Christmas, the number of tests processed is reduced by almost five times, come on 969.752 yesterday (a record) ai 217.052 today, 102,873 of which are antigenic. And so the percentage of positive ones jumped, from 5.6% yesterday to11.5% of today. The recorded deaths instead drop to 81 (yesterday they were 144).

Intensive care patients are 1.089, 18 more than yesterday in the balance between income and resignations, with 85 new entries. In the ordinary wards, however, there are 9,220 beds occupied by Covid patients, 328 more than yesterday. The current positive curve rises again (it has been growing steadily since last October 23) and reaches an altitude 516.839, a fact that hasn’t been touched since last April 13 (they were 533.005). Over one in five is found in Lombardy, what counts 119,987, followed by the Veneto (70,639) andEmilia Romagna (54,822). Lombardy also records the highest number of daily cases (4,581, positivity rate of 13.2%), followed by Lazio (3,665, positivity rate of 10%). The total number of infections registered in Italy since the onset of the epidemic is 5,647,313, of which 4,993,863 discharged or healed e 136,611 deceased.

The week from 20 to 26 December saw an increase of 57.7% the number of cases diagnosed compared to the previous one: from 163,648 to 258.143. Deaths increased by 19.7% (970 versus 810), ICU admissions11.1% (647 against 181), the new hospitalizations of 45.2% (1,494 versus 1,029). The molecular and antigenic tests were carried out 4,986,419 (an average of 712,346 per day) against i 4,376,218 of the previous seven days (average of 625,174 per day). Finally, in the last week, the current positives have risen by 40% (from 369.703 of 20 December to 516.839 today) against 25% of the previous week (from 290,757 on 13 December to 362,275 on 19 December).

The vaccination campaign did not stop even on Christmas day: the doses administered yesterday were 35 thousand. In detail, it is about 31 thousand third doses (for a total of 17,053,754), 1,645 first doses e 1,930 people who completed the vaccination course with the second dose (for a total of 46,210,775). On December 25th they were issued 433,270 green pass, for a total of 168,920,873. In just three days, there were almost four million new certificates: to be precise 3,818,558, of which 1,663,340 December 23, 1,721,948 on the eve and 433.270 at Christmas.