Covid, the data: 30,804 new infections and 72 victims. The positivity rate is 15.1%

They’ve been there in the last 24 hours 30,804 new infections from Covid, registered according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 40,522. The victims are instead 72, compared to yesterday 41 fewer.

The positives were found thanks to the use of 203,454 molecular buffers And antigenic. It had been yesterday 305.563. The positivity rate is al 15.1%, up from 13.2% yesterday. There are 356 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 28. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,655, or 160 less than yesterday. Currently there are 1,119,914 positive people, 11,450 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total they are 16,798,998 the Italians infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,489. The discharged and healed are 15,514,595, with an increase of 42,603 ​​compared to yesterday.