Covid, the data: 81,811 new infections and 182 victims, 15% positive rate. The number of people admitted to intensive care is decreasing: they are 447

I’m 81,811 the new cases Of COVID-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 76,260. Grows to 182 also the number of new victims (yesterday they were 153). The molecular and antigenic tests were carried out 545.302 (yesterday 513,744) for a positive step that settles at 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. On the other hand, the number of hospitalized in intensive care units is decreasing: they are 447, 19 less yesterday in the balance between entries and resignations, with 41 new entries. The Covid positive hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,02990 more than yesterday.

