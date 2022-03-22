Covid, the data: 96,365 cases and 197 victims. Positive rate over 15%, intensive decreases

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health there are 96,365 i new infections in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 32,573, a figure that is not very indicative like every week due to the fact that over the weekend the number of tampons carried out. Today’s is the highest since last February 8, when they were recorded over 101 thousand new infections. The comparison with the same day last week was also negative: on Tuesday 15 March the new positives were just over 85 thousandsince it marks a weekly increase in 13 percent. The victims are 197 (yesterday there were 119), for a total of 158,101.

There are 641.896 i molecular buffers and unsanitary carried out, against 218,216 yesterday. The positivity rate is 15.01%, stable from 14.9% 24 hours ago. On the other hand, there are 455 patients hospitalized in therapy intensive, 8 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The inputs per day are 47. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,969, that is 241 more compared to yesterday. There are 1,200,607 people currently positive at Covid, with an increase of 25,327 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total there are 13,992,092 Italians infected since the beginning of the pandemicwhile I dead they rise to 158.101. The discharged and healed are 12,633,384, with an increase of 71,380 compared to yesterday.