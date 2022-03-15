Covid, the decree is coming with the phased end of the restrictions: stop masks node remains indoors

Listen to the audio version of the article

On March 31, the state of emergency from Covid will end after two years and two months and a new phase of containment of the coronavirus begins. The government is working on a decree, expected this week, with the road map with all the dates for the return to “normalcy” pre-pandemic. With fixed stops, from 1 April to 15 June, the green pass will go to the archive.

Government works on road map



According to what has been learned, among the knots still to be solved there would be on the one hand the use of masks at school and indoors, on the other hand the ways in which to overcome the use of the Green pass. A more gradual solution is likely than in France, where the administration of the fourth vaccination dose to over-80s was started following the slight resumption of infections, but at the same time the end of the restrictions, including the obligation, was confirmed on Monday 14 March of mask indoors and possession of the super green pass.

Gradual abolition of the green pass

On the green pass front, the hypothesis being studied by the government is the stop from May 1st to any type of green pass for access to indoor places, from restaurants to cinemas. The super green pass for access to hotels would also be eliminated, keeping only the basic green pass, starting from April 1st. However, the possibility of abolishing any type of green pass for access to hotels is not excluded. The restart of tourism is in fact a priority and Palazzo Chigi wants to favor bookings for Easter and for the summer. As early as April 1, the hypothesis under consideration is also to allow access to public transport only with the basic green pass, while the elimination of any type of green pass for outdoor places is envisaged.

The masks knot indoors

The obligation to wear masks in closed places other than private homes could only be abolished in June. Health Minister Roberto Speranza insists on asking for caution because “cases are rising all over Europe”.

Caution prevails

On this point, the experts are divided. “I believe that on indoor masks, no-vax restrictions and green passes it is time to say enough” says virologist Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua. Guido Rasi, former director of EMA, does not think so, who says he is “absolutely not in agreement with removing masks indoors, the only real protection against infection”. On the same wavelength Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, who recalls: «The vaccine reduces the infection by about 50% and it is the same reduction we get with the mask. If we accept to remove the Green pass, we cannot also remove the other prevention tool that allows us to reduce contagion, more or less with the same effectiveness “. While Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza for the Covid emergency, attacks: “Removing the mask from closed places, as they did in the US, is a suicidal move”.