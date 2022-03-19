Covid, the Di Perri infectious disease specialist: “Via the measures? Yes, but the primary objective of not sacrificing other health activities is not yet achieved”

Certainly Italy, compared to other countries in the Western world, has done better and the vaccination rate is a very positive factor. But the “primary objective” of the fight against Covid, after the emergency, the “management of hospitalizations without sacrificing other activities” has not yet been achieved. Professor Giovanni Di Perridirector of the infectious diseases department of the Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin, commenting on the government’s decisions and the easing of measures, reminds us that the real end of the emergency has a different aspect from the declaration of stopping the use of the Green pass: “We must have free wards to treat cancer, prevention, all that is needed for a country that has a life expectancy of 83 years and that we must maintain. We are fifth country in the world and to maintain this position we have to struggle ”.

More than the present, which at the moment appears to be manageable, we need to think and equip ourselves well for the future. Taking into account both the potential arrival of a new, more aggressive variant of Sars Cov 2 and that of a new pathogen: “Danger is lurking and there are many unknowns“. Also for this, according to the infectious disease specialist, it will be necessary to think aboutvaccination obligation for children when the updated vaccines on the Omicron variant.

Can we afford the easing of measures at a time when Omicron and its sisters are causing an increase in infections?

I was very skeptical when it was decided to reopen the schools after Christmas, also because we did not yet know Omicron and we only verified its reduced virulence in mid-January. Instead I must say that things have gone quite well. We still had mournful numbers, but fewer than the other waves. And in the end they were right. But the reduction of measures, in a population by now educated, must have a primary objective: the management of Covid 19 admissions without the sacrifice of other ordinary or extraordinary activities and which currently does not exist. It is not a goal achieved. We have less pressure but the hospitals, as they are today, we cannot say that it is going well. We have to hope to hospitalize a lot less. So we’re going to have to have fewer new cases and fewer deaths. So in defining this goal and its reachability we have positive and negative factors.

Read Also Omicron, mutations 2 and 3 very contagious. Symptoms also include nausea and diarrhea

Which ones are they?

Among the positives, however, I would put the vaccination coverage which is very high. Finally, a slightly less virulent variant is circulating, also because with these numbers it would have been a Dante’s hell. A third favorable element, and I say finally, are the early therapies (antivirals and monoclonals, ed) that are in use and this means a reduction from 50 to 80% of people who were at risk of hospitalization due to age or comorbidity. There is a fourth very important factor and that is that with this huge wave Omicron a lot of people got immunized: this is at least equivalent to a full vaccination.

Then there are the negative factors.

One is the decrease in vaccine efficacy over time even if not for severe disease. A second element, which is clear to all and is beginning to be evident in Europe, is the reduction of media pressure: this also leads to a reduced observance of the measures: masks and distance. And the rise in infections is also due to this. I looked at the maps of the different European countries and for example Germany, where Omicron arrived later, after a small decline registered an increase in coincidence with the conflict in Ukraine. One anguish has replaced the other. Then there is the lack of vaccination among young people and especially young people. The children are poorly vaccinated. If there is a country that can have a bit of courage it is Italy, but the unknowns are there and they are important.

So was there sufficient gradualness in easing the measures?

Say yes, in England you go to clubs without a mask and they don’t test as much as they did before. The Italian gradualness has rewarded and we have spent the best autumn in the Western world without ever having to close. While other countries like Austria, Holland, Denmark have had to do it.

With the end of the state of emergency, the CTS which was the scientific support of the government was dissolved: it will remain a garrison unit. Isn’t it too early and too little?

I don’t think they will stop working, maybe we could do a CTS at a distance and add some doctors, some clinicians, those who see the sick because there are phenomena that arise in hospitals that have an impact in terms of magnitude throughout the territory. If I can make a small criticism I would say that I would add a clinician; it would be convenient and it would be convenient. With hindsight some things could have been done.

Which?

I think of skiing activities, I think that the obligation of the Ffp2 mask indoors could have been anticipated. And even before the vaccine, when reliable rapid tests arrived, a pilot study could have been designed, opening 20 restaurants and allowing access with negative tests. It would have been a possibility in a very dark moment which was the autumn of 2020. In hindsight, however, they are all good. However, we have done better than countries with which we are in constant awe.

How do you consider the Green pass now that it has been passed as a tool?

It was certainly a motivator for vaccination, the doubters did. Personally, I felt calmer when I knew that those next to me had made the same path as me. Because the vaccine was a great harm reducer.

The over 50s are considered at risk, but there will no longer be an obligation to work

Unless serious comorbidities, the most at risk range is the next one. Then now we have many immunized from Omicron, the numbers are frightening.

The school and the measures of the past and the future.

He was and remains a major mobilizer of infection. We still have many cases among children. There was a gamble on the part of the government, but rewarded, not to close schools, it must be said. I wouldn’t have done that. Children don’t risk much, but they still get sick. I see them as a doctor. Since we have the compulsory vaccination for the protection of diseases which, if they circulate, would cause fewer deaths, it will be necessary to make a reasoning of consistency. In preparing for the upcoming school season and with the arrival of the updated vaccine this should be taken into consideration. If there is a requirement for measles, Covid is also worth it.

Are you still convinced that we will have the annual vaccination?

Yes. It could be annual for the most vulnerable and for children less frequently. We must have free wards to treat cancer, do prevention, all that is needed for a country that has a life expectancy of 83 years and that we must maintain. We are the fifth country in the world and we have to struggle to maintain this position.

Omicron is less virulent, but Omicron 2 is more pathogenic according to some Japanese researchers.

Perhaps, one of the reasons that explains Omicron’s lesser virulence are precisely its characteristics. It infects the upper airways while having more difficulty infecting the lung which is then what leads to hospitalization. On Omicron 2 we will see, certainly requires a certain vigilance. But in evolutionary terms a virus that loses virulence has no convenience in regaining it.

Read Also Omicron 2, the preliminary study: “It is faster and more pathogenic. It should be considered a variant in itself “

Territorial medicine. Did the lesson of the pandemic help?

It has changed a lot from the 1960s to today. A user generally thinks of a recipe factory and yet in the area there are fantastic medical colleagues who in many cases lost their lives in the first wave. It wasn’t easy. Beyond Covid, this asymmetry between hospital and territory must be rectified. Local medicine must reduce access to hospitals that in the past have suffered severe cuts in beds. There is a need for a register of resources and needs. A rethinking of the national health system must also be done in terms of other signals. Many doctors and nurses go to work abroad and their studies are also paid for with the taxes of all of us. Then countries like Switzerland and England take our doctors without having spent a penny to train them. Someone who matters think about this.

At a press conference, Prime Minister Draghi spoke of permanent international structures to deal with emergencies such as the Covid epidemic in the future. We’ll make it?

This is unknown, but I hope that the oiled mechanisms in case of an emergency can get back into operation quickly. Of course, the future must absolutely be prepared. In the space of a few years the world population has increased – and I am thinking of China and India – and in 18 years this is the third virus that has done so. spillover and it passed to humans: first there were Mers and Sars. He means that it will then happen again. We keep an eye on avian flu and hybrids that create new species that, thankfully, are not passed from human to human. Danger is lurking.

A not very reassuring scenario.

The reasoning, beyond the petty ecology, is that we are dealing with substantial problems: numbers and events for our planet. In 2014 we had urban Ebola outbreaks and it was the first time. But it happened because we are deforesting. The fruit bat that brings Ebola if it does not have the forest moves. An international committee of essays is needed to create a structure capable of predicting and amortising phenomena that can occur in the short term.

And it should be remembered that over a year ago in Nature a group of scientists invited to prepare because the next virus could be “less accommodating” than Sars Cov 2.

These phenomena have been much neglected in the past. When the first news from China arrived in January 2020, I began to recover all the scientific literature on coronaviruses. They have been studying for years and very seriously. And the findings of a research said that the problem was not if but when. And it was 2016.