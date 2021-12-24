Covid, the direct | The novelties of the decree: the vaccination obligation for state officials does not pass. Record of cases in the UK, France towards Super Green pass
20:31
Until March 31, consumption at the counter only with Super Green pass
Until the end of the state of emergency, on March 31, it will be possible to consume at the counter indoors only with the Super Green pass. It is one of the innovations introduced, according to what is learned, by the Council of Ministers in the decree on the new measures against Covid on holidays. The obligation will also apply in the white area.
20:27
Israel postpones the fourth dose
The Israeli Ministry of Health has decided to postpone the administration of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, scheduled for Sunday for the over 60 and people at high risk. The local media reported it. The director general of the ministry, Nachman Ash, has yet to approve the campaign and said he has looked at data from the UK indicating that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes less severe disease than the Delta strain.
20:07
Discos and dance halls closed until January 31st
Until next January 31, the activities of ballrooms and discos and similar activities will remain closed. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said this at a press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers.
19:31
France towards the super Green pass from January 15th
The bill that aims to transform the French health pass into a ‘vaccination pass’, a sort of transalpine equivalent of the super green pass, will be examined in commission at the National Assembly next Wednesday and should enter into force on January 15: it is reported by France Presse which examined the draft law. The entry into force was initially expected by the end of January but given the urgency of the situation, with the Omicron variant in strong progress, we aim to anticipate.
19:08
The vaccination obligation does not pass for those who work in the public administration
The idea of introducing the vaccine obligation for all employees of the Public Administration does not pass. It is learned from various government sources, while the meeting of the Council of Ministers is still underway. It is about 950 thousand workers. The decision is currently postponed, because we are considering the extension to the entire world of work, without distinction, a hypothesis supported by Minister Renato Brunetta in line with what has already happened for the Green pass.
18:59
The Council of Ministers approves the holiday decree
The Council of Ministers unanimously approved the decree with the new rules to stem the contagion from Covid on holidays. It is learned from government sources while the meeting is still in progress.
18:57
Until 2022 vaccines in pharmacies
They are extended to the whole 2022 the measures that also allow the pharmacies to inoculate vaccines anti-Covid. This is foreseen by art. 9 of the holiday decree being examined by the Cdm. Also envisaged are “charges quantified in total at 4,800,000.00 euros”.
18:42
Record of cases in France: 88 thousand
In France, there are about 88 thousand new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This was stated by Health Minister Olivier Veran, adding that this is the “highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic”. “Today’s figures are not good,” Veran told reporters. Responsible for the increase in infections is the spread of the Omicron variant, much more contagious than the Delta. Today’s figures equate to 40 percent more than last Thursday.
18:20
Draft of the decree: tampons in ports and airports
To contain Covid, “the maritime, air and border health offices” carry out, even on a sample basis, at the airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers entering Italy. The draft of the decree for the holidays provides for it. In the event of a positive outcome, the traveler “the measure of fiduciary isolation is applied for a period of ten days, where necessary at the Covid Hotels, subject to communication to the Prevention Department of the competent local health authority in order to guarantee health surveillance for as long as necessary “.