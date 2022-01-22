Covid, the doll with a do-it-yourself mask and pad unleashes the social storm

Children at the time of the pandemic play doctor with masks, infrared thermometers and even a toy pad. If before a little syrup was enough to pass the cough, now, in the years of molecular and drive-in queues, toy manufacturers have also adapted. And so, between one variant and another, the doll (sadly) renamed “Nenuco Covid” appeared: 35 centimeters of blue and pink tenderness with accessories such as the “test to see if he is sick or not” which is very reminiscent of a Covid tampon do -at your place. Also included colored mask and syringe, who knows if to administer Pfizer or Moderna, a booster or a fourth dose. In short, the cheerful surgeon’s scalpel is only a distant memory.

MORE INFORMATION

World Hug Day, today 21 January. It is the second of the Covid era: how to do it safely

Adele in tears on Instagram: “The show is not ready”, concerts canceled due to Covid

Mi hija pidió de dono el Nenuco Covid y tomando en cuenta que lleva la mitad de su vida en pandemic holds mucho sentido jajaja pic.twitter.com/0alsXzixN8 – Paus (@PauCuaron) January 19, 2022

The conflicting reactions

And if according to someone it is an excellent gift to give to children to play down the pandemic, which, after all, is part of the newspaper, others are indignant on social media, judging the reference to Covid exaggerated. “The best gift I could give to my four-year-old daughter in this pandemic period – writes a mother in the reviews – I particularly appreciated the objects that had never been seen before the pandemic but that now it’s also nice that they become objects municipalities that are seen every day “. But not all agree, someone would prefer to forget Covid: “Every day the children have to go to school praying not to end up in quarantine, even a doll that makes them remember Covid no”.