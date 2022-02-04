Covid. The doubts about paracetamol and those answers that do not arrive

by A.Donzelli, V.Frajese, P. Gentilini, E.Serravalle

03 FEB – Dear Director,

already from 10 February 2021 the Sustainability and Health Network had sent with PEC a document with request to critically discuss the role of paracetamol in the 1st phase of a Covid-19.

The main messages on which a comparison was asked were:

• Viral growth must be contained in the 1st phase of Covid-19. Fever is usually a useful initial defense against pathogenic germs, maintained for this reason in millions of years of evolution

• Paracetamol reduces fever, with the risk in initial infections of favoring the multiplication of viruses and their descent into the lungs, overcoming the innate defenses of the upper respiratory tract, as described in a convincing immunological model of Covid-19. This model also seems accepted by AIFA, in the therapeutic card which suggests, in the 1st phase of Covid-19, therapeutic responses aimed at countering viremia.

Paracetamol, in addition to inhibiting an important non-specific defense tool against infections such as fever, also consumes our antioxidant defenses.

• There are preliminary indications that acetaminophen (and systemic ibuprofen) may also increase adverse effects in common respiratory infections to some extent and increase contagiousness.

• Without valid research demonstrating its usefulness in Covid-19, it should not be used, at least in the 1st phase.

No response has ever been received from any of the institutions interviewed.

On another occasion we also reported the danger connected to the indications of doses and use contained in the circular of the Ministry of Health of 26 April 2021 on the home management of patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In fact, the circular, with reference to home management in pediatric and developmental age, states “… it is advisable in case of need (fever> 38.5 ° C, sore throat, headache, joint pain, etc.), on the recommendation of the Pediatrician / Doctor, administer symptomatic therapy with paracetamol (10 – 15 mg / kg / dose every 5-6 hours)… “.

By applying the ministerial indication to the letter, eg. for a 14-year-old subject (indicative average Italian weight 53.7 kg), there are four possibilities, taking into account an intake every 6 hours (4 times a day) or every 5 hours (4.8 times a day)

1) 10 mg x 53.7 x 4 = 2,148 mg per day

2) 10 mg x 53.7 x 4.8 = 2.578 mg “”

3) 15 mg x 53.7 x 4 = 3.222 mg “”

4) 15 mg x 53.7 x 4.8 = 3.866 mg “”.

However, if you consult the summary of product characteristics with the doses established by AIFA, we read that “In adults, the maximum oral dose is 3,000 mg of paracetamol per day” and “if paracetamol is taken in high doses, check for serious adverse reactions “.

Therefore in two scenarios described out of 4 the boy / girl would exceed the maximum dose for the adult, exposing himself to serious risks; this could happen in all four scenarios if it were an obese subject.

Since there is no reason to imagine that the doses specified by the Circular for pediatric age (10 – 15 mg / kg / dose every 5-6 hours) should instead be reduced in the adult, in a subject of 70 kg (weight Italian national average from 18 to 65 years) exceeding 3,000 mg per day can occur increasingly in three out of four scenarios, and in all scenarios to an even greater extent in the case of overweight adults.

One year after we formally raised the problem with the Italian health institutions, it seems urgent:

1) modify the ministerial circular,

2) accept from the CTS and the health institutions the urgent technical-scientific comparison hitherto unsuccessfully requested by the independent Medical-Scientific Commission (CMSi) on the various strategies to combat the pandemic,

3) open media channels to health education based on scientific evidence and independent of the influence of commercial sponsors. In fact, even in the case of paracetamol in case of fever, these may have influenced the shyness with which professional societies have so far expressed themselves, and the institutional inertia * in the face of the most consumed drug in Italy (also sold in the form of brand 3-4 times more expensive than generic-equivalent paracetamol, albeit with identical composition and dosages).

For the independent Medical-Scientific Commission:

Dr. Alberto Donzelli, specialist in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Food Science

Prof. Vanni Frajese, university professor of Endocrinology

Dr. Patrizia Gentilini, specialist in Oncology and Hematology

Dr. Eugenio Serravalle, specialist in Pediatrics

03 February 2022

