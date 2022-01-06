Covid, the drama of a family from Catanzaro: ‘Therapy denied to disabled girl because relative is positive’

Catanzaro – Covid and disability. The delays in the health-care bureaucratic machine and the flaws in the contact tracing system are creating considerable inconvenience throughout the region. The problems linked to the pandemic are exacerbated when people with disabilities and families too often condemned to isolation by the institutions in charge of suffering from the inefficiencies of the health system. The umpteenth complaint comes from Catanzaro and sees the lawyer Giulia Anna Pucci engaged, who in these hours has sent a reminder to the ASP of the capital on behalf of one of her clients suffering from congenital muscular dystrophy who has been asking for days, without receiving an answer, to be able to carry out a swab after a partner has tested positive for the rapid test. Repeated requests remained unanswered which produced the effect of the interruption of the motor and respiratory therapy service which the girl, suffering from a very serious pathology, necessarily needs.

The case

On 28 December last, a cohabitant of the girl, already in self-isolation since the 26th as she accused symptoms attributable to Covid, tested positive for the virus. The following day the general practitioner promptly sent the relevant report to the ASP and this communication was followed by a further reminder communication from the girl. “To date – notes the lawyer Pucci -, despite the multiple and repeated attempts to contact the provincial health authority by telephone, the situation has remained substantially unchanged, causing greater and increasing harm to the right to health of my client – in addition to the inevitable state of anxiety linked to the unbearable waiting for the tampon – determined by the interruption of the motor and respiratory therapy service, given the current situation “. The lawyer urged the ASP to activate the most appropriate and urgent procedures as soon as possible, first and foremost the swab.

The response of the Asp

The response of the health authority – the family lawyer said – came only a few hours after the formal reminder was sent. The Prevention Office of the Asp of Catanzaro took charge of the case and ensured swift times in resolving the matter. The fact remains that the intervention of the health company arrived after several days only following the reminder sent by the lawyer and the complaint in the press.

BM