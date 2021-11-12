Covid, the EMA approves two drugs based on monoclonal antibodies

The Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has expressed its favorable opinion, recommending its authorization, on two anti-Covid treatments. Specifically, these are Ronapreve (casirivimab / imdevimab) and Regkirona (regdanvimab), identified by experts as promising drugs as part of the EU strategy against the spread of coronavirus. Both are treatments to be used during the early stages of infection and based on antiviral monoclonal antibodies. These are proteins designed to lock onto a specific target, in this case the Sars-Cov-2 virus spike protein, which the virus uses to enter human cells. This was announced by the EMA itself, through a press release that appeared on its website.

The Ema assessments on the two treatments

deepening





Covid, new technique predicts varying effect on monoclonal efficacy

As for Ronapreve, the note reads, the drug is intended for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults and adolescents, starting from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms, who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of disease worsening. The company that requested Ronapreve’s authorization, again reports Ema, was Roche Registration GmbH. Speaking of Regkirona, however, the committee recommended authorizing the medicine for the treatment of adults with Covid who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are also at greater risk of worsening the disease. The applicant for Regkirona was Celltrion Healthcare Hungary Kft. The CHMP, the note continues, “will now send its recommendations for both medicines to the European Commission with the aim of reaching swift and legally binding decisions”. Ronapreve and Regkirona are thus “the first drugs based on monoclonal antibodies to receive a positive opinion from the CHMP” in the context of treatments against Covid-19 “, conclude the experts, and are added to the list of products that have received a positive opinion since Veklury (remdesivir) was recommended for authorization in June 2020. To reach its conclusions, the CHMP evaluated data from studies showing that treatment with Ronapreve or Regkirona “significantly reduces hospitalization and deaths in Covid patients at risk of severe Covid “, explained the EMA.

Stella Kyriakides’ comment

“Today we take an important step towards our goal of authorizing up to five new anti-Covid treatments in the EU by the end of the year.” These are the words of the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, after the approval of the EMA to the two treatments. “With Covid infections on the rise in nearly all Member States, it is reassuring to see many promising treatments being developed as part of our therapeutic strategy,” he added. “The progression of the pandemic across the EU shows how delicate the situation still is and how important it is for Covid patients to have access to safe and effective treatments,” concluded the commissioner. “But what shows even more is that we must continue the vaccination campaign, especially in Member States with lower vaccination rates, because vaccination is the only preventive way out of the crisis,” he said again.