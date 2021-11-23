Covid, the EMA has begun to evaluate the application for authorization for the recall of the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has begun evaluating an application for the booster of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid vaccine to be administered at least two months after the first dose to persons aged 18 and over. The outcome of this evaluation is expected “within a few weeks”, writes Ema in a note, “unless additional information is required”. Last week, the company submitted the application and provided a series of data. “Clinical studies on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine have shown 100% efficacy against severe forms of Covid-19 after two doses and 75% after a single dose.” Currently, the J&J vector-based vaccine viral, it is authorized in single dose and in some countries the national authorities is not recommended for the younger group of the population.

The data to which the company refers derive from the Phase III Ensemble clinical study which showed that “a single dose of the J & aJ vaccine against Covid-19 provided up to 75% of overall efficacy against severe / critical forms of Covid-19 after at least 28 days from vaccination “. The second dose “administered 56 days after the first dose provided 100% protection against severe / critical forms of Covid-19 – at least 14 days after the last vaccination”. Finally, in the company note it is recalled that the data from vaccinations in USA, South Africa, the Netherlands summarized in the Real World Evidence (RWE) study showed that the single-dose vaccine “provided 81% efficacy against Covid-19-related hospitalizations”. Efficacy estimates “remained stable and there was no evidence of decreased efficacy over time either before the Delta variant emerged or after it became the dominant strain in the United States from March to August (sequencing data was not available for the analysis) “. The company has announced that it will share, as soon as available, “new data confirming the duration and efficacy of the vaccine sustained over time”.

A data war on the duration of efficacy broke out over the vaccine last month with the decision to prioritize who received the single-dose. The hypothesis was to give a second dose with a messenger RNA vaccine. The company replied that “the data shows that our vaccine’s antibody response is robust for eight months.”