Covid, the end of restrictions calendar: the dates

With the decree of 24 March 2022the Draghi government has set the end of restrictions road map. A busy schedule of progressive elimination of the prohibitions and obligations that have accompanied us up to here, in these two years of pandemic. As we know, on Thursday 31 March the Covid state of emergency ends, and an almost normal coexistence with the virus returns, which probably, as experts warn, will last for years.

While anti-Covid generic drugs are about to arrive in Italy, let’s see the dates to be set on the calendar.

April 1st

The first key date is Friday 1st April. Here’s what has changed since that day:

green pass : via the reinforced green pass on public transport (local public transport), where the obligation to wear masks remains until April 30th. Stop the green certificate also to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices, tobacconists, the gym, swimming pool, going to festivals, fairs, outdoor shows, ceremonies, hotels and outdoor restaurants. Only for foreign tourists, therefore, the obligation of the reinforced green pass (i.e. vaccination or recovery) in indoor restaurants falls in advance compared to Italian citizens

. preschools :

– in the presence of at least 4 cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers and educators (and possibly children over 6 years of age) use the FFP2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a positive subject

– in case of onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification

. primary, middle and high schools :

– in the presence of at least 4 cases of positivity among the students, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for the students who are over 6 years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for 10 days from the last contact with a positive subject

– in the event of the appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the 5th day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular test or a do-it-yourself swab must be carried out, with self-certification

: via even the limit to the capacities in the indoor structures, so in all the stadiums and halls it will be possible to occupy 100% of the available seats. To access, however, the basic green pass will still be required (i.e. also with negative buffer) color system : the system that divided the Regions into a white, yellow, orange or red zone is definitively abrogated. On the other hand, the monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità continues, which will serve to keep track of the epidemic trend

: the system that divided the Regions into a white, yellow, orange or red zone is definitively abrogated. On the other hand, the monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità continues, which will serve to keep track of the epidemic trend CTS and Commissarial Structure of General Francesco Figliuolo: the two entities end their duties. In their place, an ad hoc operational unit is created, until 31 December 2022, to accompany the transitional period and complete the vaccination campaign. The responsibilities of the commissioner structure will be divided between the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The CTS dissolves, but President Franco Locatelli and spokesman Silvio Brusaferro remain as government consultants.

May 1st

The second date to be marked on the calendar is Sunday 1st May, Labor Day:

green pass : the obligation of green pass ends, almost everywhere. From 1 May to access canteens and catering, indoor restaurants (except for foreign tourists, as we have seen, for which it expires as early as April 1), cinemas, theaters, indoor concerts, sporting events, universities, centers wellness, indoor sports and changing rooms, conventions and congresses, training courses, cultural centers and public competitions the green certificate will no longer be required

: the obligation of green pass ends, almost everywhere. From 1 May to access canteens and catering, indoor restaurants (except for foreign tourists, as we have seen, for which it expires as early as April 1), cinemas, theaters, indoor concerts, sporting events, universities, centers wellness, indoor sports and changing rooms, conventions and congresses, training courses, cultural centers and public competitions the green certificate will no longer be required mask: away the obligation of masks in all indoor places, even at school.

June 16

Third key date is Thursday 16 June:

vaccination obligation: stop to the vaccination obligation on Wednesday 15 June for almost all professional categories for which it now applies, namely school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, employees of the prison administration and in general workers within the prisons for adults and minors and so on. The obligation will remain in force from June 16 onwards only for healthcare personnel and RSAs (here those who get most sick of Covid at work today).

July 1st

Friday 1 July is another key date for private sector workers:

smart working: Thursday 30 June stop working from home in the private sector, as conceived to date. Until the end of June, the possibility of using agile work in the private sector continues without an individual agreement between employer and worker. Agile work for fragile workers is also extended. From 1 July smart working will be redefined internally within companies.

December 31st