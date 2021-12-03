Covid, the end of the pandemic thanks to the Omicron variant? The hypothesis explained by the virologist Arnaldo Caruso











The long-awaited turning point may finally have arrived that could decree the end of the Covid pandemic which hit the world almost two years ago and which changed our habits, with social distancing, masks and continuous hand washing, blocking of activities, hospitals in crisis and beyond 5 million dead in total.

The hope is that it is the much feared variant Omicron to save us. He explained it Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv) at Adnkronos Salute.

According to the expert, yet another mutation of the virus would be the one long awaited by the scientific community around the world, with a coexistence “peaceful“Between humans and the new coronavirus.



End of Covid thanks to the Omicron variant: it could be less aggressive

“If the new variant were really confirmed more transmissible but less aggressive, it could be the adaptation of the Sars-Cov-2 that we have been waiting for ”, he pointed out.

A scenario perhaps incomprehensible to a layman, but which is very well known by virologists and which is repeated in the “history of all viral infections, especially those respiratory. They explode in a striking way, then slowly the guest reacts, the virus adapts and a sort of coexistence between the two is triggered “.



End of Covid thanks to the Omicron variant: coexistence with the virus

That “it suits us and the virus“, As explained by Arnaldo Caruso, who is also full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Brescia and director of the Microbiology Laboratory of Asst Spedali Civili.

“Indeed, it is convenient for the virus do not delete the guest behaving aggressively, but live with it more ”, and then evolve in order to infect it faster but without causing fatal symptoms. In this way it can multiply and continue to circulate.

“More gives few symptoms or even no symptoms, the more a virus has the possibility to transmit itself, to continue its course and to prevail in its form more contagious, faster but more mild, on all other variants ”, explained the expert.

End of Covid thanks to the Omicron variant: the knots still to be untied

The hope is that exactly this is happening with the Omicron variant, “although the data available to date They are few, and everything has yet to be verified and understood ”.

To better understand what is happening it will be necessary analyze thoroughly this version of the pathogen. “A virus that enters the target organism more rapidly, but is less capable of making it sick, has generally changed not only the protein Spike, but also many of its internal proteins “.

In other words, those “that play a major role in determining their aggression. And that’s where we should go looking to understand what happened, looking beyond the Spike protein ”, in heart of the Omicron variant, concluded Arnaldo Caruso.



