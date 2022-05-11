Covid, the EU decision: “Remove the masks on the plane and in the airports from May 16”

For over two years now we have learned that theuse of the mask, together with distancing and hand hygiene, is one of the most effective tools to avoid the risk of contagion or contagion. But in five days there will no longer be the obligation to use the mask on the plane. From May 16, according to an update of travel safety measures, published by the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (Easa) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), personal protective equipment will no longer be required as a requirement for travel. The mask will no longer be mandatory even in airports, EASA and Ecdc explain, however specifying that “the mask remains one of the best defenses against the transmission of Covid-19”, and that using it is strongly recommended for those who cough or sneeze, as well as for all frail people. A decision that comes as you confront Omicron and its sub-variants that have demonstrated the ability to reinfect even those who had been infected by Delta.

The revision of the joint Easa-Ecdc protocol takes into account the latest developments of the pandemic, in particular the levels of anti-Covid vaccination and naturally acquired immunity, and the consequent lifting of restrictions in an increasing number of European countries. In addition to the new provisions relating to bezels, there is also an aRelaxation of stricter measures relating to air operations. Even after May 16, however, the rules on the mask will in some respects depend on the airline you are traveling with. In particular, “flights to or from a destination where the use of a mask is still required on public transport – Easa and Ecdc point out in a note – should continue to encourage the use of the device, according to the recommendations”. As for vulnerable passengers, “they should continue to wear a mask regardless of the rules, ideally of the type Ffp2 / N95 / Kn95, che offers a higher level of protection than a standard surgical mask ”.

There have been several studies that have confirmed over time the importance of using the mask. One of the last was made of Max Planck Institute. According to the researchers, “three meters are not enough to guarantee protection. Even at that distance, in less than five minutes an unvaccinated person standing close to a person with Covid-19 can be infected with almost 100% certainty. The good news – the study reads – is that if both wear well-fitting surgical masks or, even better, Ffp2, the risk decreases drastically “. Research analysis by a group of scientists (Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization) in Göttingen investigated to what extent personal protective equipment is effective under which conditions of use. In the research it was determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and “several factors that to date have not been included in similar studies” were taken into consideration.

According to the researchers, if both the Sars Cov2 positive and the uninfected person wear well-fitting Ffp2 masks, the maximum risk of infection after 20 minutes it is little more than one per thousand, even at a shorter distance. If personal protective equipment is worn poorly the probability of infection increases to about 4%, although the risk of infection is still reduced. “We never thought that at a distance of several meters it would take so little time to absorb the infectious dose from the breath of a virus carrier,” he says. Eberhard Bodenschatz, director of the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization. Another recent study published on Jama compared the filtering capabilities of different types of masks: those of cloth or surgical masks had a capacity to contain viral particles ranging between 26% and 79% while the Ffp2 had a filtering capacity 98.4%.

Max Planck’s study