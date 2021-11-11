Covid, the EU risk map: orange Sicily, 4 red regions. Alarm in Eastern Europe

All of Italy still in the white zone, but not according to the risk map drawn up by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. According to the ECDC, in fact, the situation has worsened to the point that four Italian regions are now red, a color that indicates a high risk of spreading the Coronavirus.

From the update released today, 11 November, a high incidence of infections emerges in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Calabria and in the autonomous province of Bolzano. In green, or where the incidence is very low, only 3 regions remain. In orange, most of Italy including Sicily, in a middle situation.

The colors in the ECDC map

According to the parameters taken into consideration by the ECDC map, the Regions or Countries with less than 25 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks and with a positivity rate of less than 4% are colored green. The areas with less than 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and with a positivity rate equal to or greater than 4%, or those between 25 and 150 cases but with a rate of less than 4%, go in orange. Regions that have between 50 and 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and a positivity rate of less than 4% or those that have between 150 and 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are colored red. Then there is the extreme gradation, dark red, which indicates areas with more than 500 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The colors of the Italian regions on the EU map

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control every Thursday updates the Covid risk map taking into account the data received up to the previous Tuesday in order to assess any restrictions on the movement of citizens in the EU.

The worsening of the Italian situation this week, according to the EU survey, is given by the passage in the red zone of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche, Calabria and the autonomous province of Bolzano. In green, however, there are Molise, Sardinia and Valle d’Aosta, regions where the contagion is very low. All the rest of the country, including Sicily, is in orange, or in a situation of moderate danger but still to be kept under control.

The situation in the rest of Europe

In the rest of Europe, the situation in Spain and Portugal is improving, while the spread of Covid in Eastern countries, in particular Romania, Bulgaria and Greece, where the predominant color is dark red, is of great concern.

© All rights reserved