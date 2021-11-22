Covid, the EU: there is no place for violence in Europe – World

“We have always been clear that peaceful demonstrations are a fundamental right, but in emergency public health situations these rights can be restricted. The European Commission has always said that there is no place for violence in Europe.” He said it the spokesperson for the Community Executive, Dana Spinant, after the violence erupted during the demonstrations against the anti-Covid measures.

“We understand that on a personal level citizens can be tired of the restrictions, but it is important that as a community” they are respected, because it is “the way out of the pandemic”, he added.

The anti-Covid riots that have rocked the Netherlands since Friday were acts of “pure violence” by “idiots,” the reporters told reporters today. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “What we have seen this weekend is pure violence,” Rutte said, adding that “he will never accept that idiots” are violent towards the police “on the pretext that they are unhappy” due to health restrictions.