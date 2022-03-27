Covid, the “farewell” of General Figliuolo: from 1 April the new structure

A new but lighter structure –

“Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic”, this is the name of the structure that will replace the commissioner and which will operate until 31 December 2022 with the same functions. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health will then take over from the Unit. The handover is indicated in article 2 of the decree passed on Thursday. The Director of the Unit – who “acts with the powers attributed to the Extraordinary Commissioner” – will be appointed by a decree of the Prime Minister. There will also be a vicar, a senior manager of the Ministry of Health.

General Figliuolo’s numbers –

The vaccination campaign – which Figliuolo led starting from 1 March 2021, succeeding Domenico Arcuri – has so far administered 135 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines. The primary cycle was completed by 49.7 million Italians (83.9% of the total population). 38.6 million people took the third dose (65.2% of the total). In the hottest periods, the doses also exceeded 600 thousand per day. There has been a sharp decline in recent months.

The road map for the return to normality –

In the meantime, the decree launched on March 17 by the CDM with the rules to return Italy to post-covid normality through a series of measures provided for by the road map drawn up by the government, with several stages until the end of 2022, has arrived in the Official Gazette. Many confirmations but also a novelty: from April 1st it will be possible to go to the restaurant indoors with only the basic green pass.

Here are all the steps that will accompany the Italians out of the anti-Covid measures:

APRIL 1ST –

Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency and consequently the Technical Scientific Committee and the structure of the extraordinary Commissioner will expire. The color system is also permanently repealed, but monitoring will continue. The obligation of the Super Green pass in the workplace for those over 50 ends (the suspension of those who do not have it will no longer take place, but the fine remains in case of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation): to those who have exceeded this threshold only the basic pass will be required in the workplace. Stop to the green certificate on buses and in general on local public transport, where the obligation to wear masks will continue until April 30th. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic Green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Even in open-air restaurants, no certificates will be exhibited anymore. For indoor dining “at the counter or at the table” you will need the basic pass. Furthermore, from 1 April, the limit to the capacity in the structures and therefore also in the stadiums – where the basic pass will be required to access – will be able to occupy 100% of the seats. Stop also the contact quarantines with a positive case at Covid, even for the unvaccinated: only those who contracted the virus will have to remain in self-isolation while anyone who has had contact will have to apply the self-surveillance regime, wearing the Ffp2 mask. There will therefore no longer be a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated as now.

MAY 1 –

The obligation of the Green pass ends almost everywhere. Until April 30 for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The strengthened one will remain in effect until April 30 for spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Also from May 1st, the obligation to wear masks in all places indoors.

JUNE 15 –

All vaccination obligations such as for school staff, military, police and public aid officers, local police, employees of the prison administration and in general workers within prisons for adults and minors, staff of the Cybersecurity Agency are no longer valid. national. After this date, only the obligation of the vaccine for healthcare personnel and RSA will remain in force.

JUNE 30TH –

The modalities of smart working in the private sphere as they are currently conceived end. In particular, until the end of the month there will be the possibility of resorting to the so-called “agile work” in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and employee. Agile work for fragile workers is also extended.

DECEMBER 31 –

The vaccination obligation remains in force until the end of the year for healthcare personnel and RSA. Visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the Super Green Pass until 31 December.