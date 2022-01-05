Covid, the ‘father’ of AstraZeneca: “Unthinkable to vaccinate the whole world every 4-6 months”

London – From the politics of booster to the accusations against ‘his’ vaccine: the ‘father’ of Vaxzevria attacks Europe. “It’s not really sustainable, and probably not even necessary, to think of vaccinate the whole world every 4 or 6 months“, he said Professor Andrew Pollard, luminary of British virology and pediatrics among the architects of the vaccination project of the University of Oxford which in recent months resulted in production, in partnership with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, of the first anti-Covid vaccine.

“We haven’t even managed to vaccinate (with a single dose, ed) all those who live In Africa and certainly we will not get to make the administration of one manageable fourth dose at all“, in the near future, Sir Andrew insisted in an interview granted to BBC Radio 4, reiterating that the need for a fourth booster is not yet” completely certain “. most vulnerable people, instead of giving boosters to all people over 12 years old ..









“At some point the company has to open up,” he added, noting that there is no point in trying to prevent all infections. The immunologist also hinted that the European leadersi – including French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel – did “disinformation” sThe risks of that

vaccine, whose lack it “probably” cost human lives in Africa