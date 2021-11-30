Covid, the future German Economy Minister: “Lockdown for the unvaccinated”. Austria, a fine of up to 7,200 euros for no vaxes

The expected meeting between the outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and the head of the new government, Olaf Scholz, together with the governors of the 16 Länder. On the table the epidemiological situation in the country most affected by the new wave of coronavirus which risks worsening with the arrival in several European countries, and beyond, of the new Omicron variant generated in South Africa. While waiting to know the result of the meeting, the line of the new executive seems to be that of a hard fist. The future Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, in fact stated in an interview with Zdf that “it is clear what must happen. Contacts must be reduced, the 2G rule must be applied at the federal level in a binding way for all places of public life, we need a lockdown for the unvaccinated“.

The one who will sit in the German finance department speaks loudly about today’s ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court that has rejected the appeals introduce yourself against lockdown last spring, the one that had been renamed by the executive Merkel “emergency brake” and which provided for the possibility for the central government to close schools, restaurants, events, and put restrictions on contacts. Instead, the Karlsruhe judges recognized that such measures were compatible with the Constitution “in the extreme danger of the pandemic”. Thus, the new executive adds to the dose, with the minister calling for a new limitation to capacity in stadiums.

Then there are the governments that have decided to resort to administrative sanctions towards novax citizens. While the Greece plans to inflict fines of 100 euros for those over 60 who will refuse immunization against Covid, in Austria, where it will come into effect from February 2022 the obligation to vaccinate, those who do not undergo immunization could arrive fines of up to 7,200 euros, according to the latest draft of the Covid-19-Impfschutz-Gesetz, the Covid-19 vaccine obligation law of which it reports Die Presse. The text should be ready for the week of December 6, with the obligation that it would apply to those living in Austria, with only a few exceptions, such as the cases of those who cannot get vaccinated without endangering their life or health and at least in part pregnant women and children up to 12 years.

In France and in United Statesinstead, the recommendations regarding the categories that must undergo the vaccine are reinforced. Paris extended it to children aged 5 to 11 at risk. The French High Authority for Health (Has) recommends vaccination for children of this age group who are vulnerable or who live in contact with immunosuppressed or vulnerable people who are not protected by the vaccine: “The Has – reads a note – recommends right now to open vaccinations to some children of this age group: those who have a risk of developing a severe form of the disease or at risk of death and those who live alongside an immunosuppressed or vulnerable person who is not protected by the vaccine or who is not could have been vaccinated “.

THE Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, have made it known that all adults aged 18 and over “should” receive a ‘booster’ of the anti Covid-19 vaccine. Previously, this recommendation targeted the most vulnerable Americans, including those over 50, while the option was left open for younger and healthier adults. A recommendation that goes against the trend of the judge’s ruling Matthew Schelp from St Louis which he blocked in 10 states the obligation to vaccinate of the Biden government for health workers, believing that the agency that imposed it abused its authority. The states concerned are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota and New Hampshire.