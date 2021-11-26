Covid, the German Air Force has begun the transfer of patients destined for intensive care

In Germany overwhelmed by infections, the air force has started the transfer operations of Covid patients in intensive care. A first flight Airbus A310 MedEvac left Memmingen, in the early afternoon today Bavaria, in the direction of Muenster-Osnabrueck in North Rhine Westphalia about 600 kilometers away, where there are still free places in the intensive care units. Two aircraft were made available for aid missions to deal with the new emergency.

“The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst that has hit Germany at the moment,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn. The situation is dramatically serious, serious as it has never been so far, ”said the outgoing minister, asking for a clear reduction in contacts between people. “We have to stop this wave“, He added expressing concern about the new variant that has emerged in South Africa which has led several European countries to restrict travel with the region.

Fears for the new variant were expressed on the same occasion by the head of the Roberto Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler. “We are very worried,” he said. “We need a strong reduction in contacts, now and immediately,” he said, in an appeal to the government, but without going so far as to ask for a lockdown. “We are at a crossroads. We have the choice. We can take the road that leads to chaos and a bad ending or the one that alleviates the burden on health services and perhaps allows you to spend Christmas in peace, allowing many more people to gather around the table ”.