Covid, the German Parliament rejects the vaccination obligation for over 60s. Chancellor Scholz and his Minister of Health were in favor

After a public debate that lasted months and after hours of discussions in the Chamber, the Bundestag voted againstvaccination obligation related to Covid for citizens over 60. The bill signed by a group of deputies from the three governing parties (Spd, Verdi and Fdp), was rejected by the German parliament with 296 in favor and 378 opposites. It is not a problem for the holding of the majority, because the executive left the parliamentarians the freedom to choose and decide. But it is certainly a defeat for the chancellor Olaf Scholz and for its Minister of Health Karl Lauterbachboth in favor of the obligation.

The SPD chancellor said he was in favor of mandatory vaccination for all adultshowever, leaving Parliament with the possibility of advancing one own proposal, without imposing a government bill. A decision unavoidable, given that among the most skeptical political forces were the Liberals, Scholz’s partner in the ruling coalition. The choice to leave Parliament free to discuss the vaccination obligation to combat the pandemic, however, has led to a endless debate which ended today, in fact without an agreement.

Each party, in fact, voted on its own proposal, without arriving at a shared text. Even the project of a definitive rejection the obligation to vaccinate, regardless of age categories, and that for the establishment of a national register of people vaccinated, they were rejected from the Bundestag. In particular theCdu / Csu Union he could, was the hope of Minister Lauterbach, vote on the text supported by a large part of the majority. Instead, he preferred to do opposition. “Party politics prevailed more than medical ethics”, the bitter comment of the Süddeutsche Zeitung.