Covid, the guide for the fourth dose of the vaccine: who is it, where and how to book in Sicily

On the fourth dose, the go-ahead has arrived from the ministry, the Higher Institute of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency. The fourth dose is administered, with mRNA vaccine, provided that a minimum interval of at least 120 days has elapsed since the first booster dose.

Who gets the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine

The fourth dose of the Covid vaccine is provided for people over the age of 80, for RSA guests and for those who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years.

At the moment, however, the new ministerial circular specifies, the indication on the fourth dose does not apply to those who have contracted the Cprnavirus populates the third dose.

Who belongs to the immunosuppressed category?

In Sicily, the people belonging to this category are just over 33,000 and the pathological conditions for being entitled to the fourth dose are as follows:

solid organ transplant in immunosuppressive therapy;

haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (within 2 years of transplantation or immunosuppressive therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease);

waiting for organ transplant;

therapies based on T cells expressing an antigenic chimeric receptor (CART cells);

oncological or onco-haematological pathology in treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, myelosuppressive drugs or less than 6 months after the suspension of treatment;

acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) with CD4 + T cell count 200 cells / μl or based on clinical judgment;

dialysis and severe chronic renal failure;

previous splenectomy;

primary immunodeficiencies (eg Di George syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, common variable immunodeficiency);

immunodeficiencies secondary to pharmacological treatment (eg: high-dose corticosteroid therapy over time, immunosuppressive drugs, biological drugs with significant impact on the functionality of the immune system, etc.).

Vaccines authorized for the fourth dose

In Italy, the Spikevax mRNA sera from Moderna and Comirnaty from BioNTech / Pfizer have been authorized for the administration of this dose, to be administered at least 120 days after the additional dose, i.e. the additional dose administered to complete the primary vaccination cycle (first and second dose).

How to book the fourth dose Sicily

The reservation of the fourth dose in Sicily can be made online through the dedicated platform by clicking on the following link

https://prenotazioni.vaccinicovid.gov.it/booking/#/login and entering the number of the valid health card and the tax code; through call center by calling the toll-free number 800.00.99.66 active from Monday to Friday from 9 to 18 (excluding Saturdays and holidays); by sending a sms to the number 339.9903947 by entering your tax code.

Within 48-72 hours you will be contacted to proceed with the choice of the place and date of the appointment.

Those who are unable to make a reservation through electronic channels can contact their own family doctor or Send a mailattaching the certification that ascertains their health condition issued by the attending physician or specialist, to the following addresses:

ASP Agrigento: vaccini.covid@aspag.it

PSY Caltanissetta: vaccinazioniaspcaltanissetta@asp.cl.it

ASP Catania: vaccino.covid@aspct.it

ASP Enna: communications.vaccinicovid@asp.enna.it

ASP Messina: reservations.anomalie@asp.messina.it

Mediterranean Fair Palermo: help.vaccinifiera@asppalermo.org

PSY Palermo: assistenza.prenotazioni@asppalermo.org

ASP Ragusa: team.helpcittadino.vaccini@asp.rg.it

PSY Syracuse: vaccinazionecovid@asp.sr.it

PSY Trapani: vaccinicovid@asptrapani.it

