Covid, the head of vaccinations in Israel: “Vaccines have saved us”. The answer to No-Vax is ‘chiusuristi’

ROME. Over 1000 patients in serious condition due to Covid-19 and 37,000 and 985 new cases. And Israel – put to the test by the Omicron wave – becomes the perfect object for No-Vax propaganda on social media. But not only. On Twitter and Facebook, a large group of people, citing Israeli data, pushes asking for new restrictions with the slogan: “Vaccines are not enough”. But how are things really?

To explain it, in an interview with La Stampa, is Arnon Shahar, head of the vaccination plan in Tel Aviv. “Israel is free from restrictions and what the No-Vax say to discredit vaccines is false, as well as wrong. Vaccines are saving thousands of lives, ”he explains. This is because the disease has profoundly changed thanks to vaccinations. “It is a totally different disease – says Shahar -, even in intensive care and in the wards people need less oxygen”.

And above all, now, in Israel many patients, even fragile ones, are cared for at home. “We have learned to treat this disease differently, we try to treat patients at home.” Important in some subjects is the fourth dose of the vaccine that Israel has been administering for several weeks. «To those at risk – hyper fragile patients, the elderly, immunocompromised – a fourth dose should also be given, our research shows that it covers this type of people very well. A healthy person without risk factors today can stay with the third dose that covers the serious illness – he explains -. However, I would like to cover a fragile one with another booster, because it covers even more. Even double the number of infections “.

In fact, no patient is in intensive care with the fourth dose and the vast majority of unvaccinated patients are present in Ecmo. “We see fewer people in Ecmo than in previous waves – he says -, but with the very large amount of viruses in circulation, someone gets sick. And they are more or less always the same people: fragile, immunocompromised and not vaccinated ». And also in Israel the phenomenon of accidental hospitalizations is increasingly evident. “There are also people in hospital for other reasons and who are discovered positive for a swab, but without being serious. These patients weigh less on the hospital service, but they must in any case be isolated to avoid infecting other patients ». But today, if we had a 90-95% vaccinated population what would Covid-19 be like? “This fifth wave, if we had been 95% vaccinated, we wouldn’t have heard it. Although we are totally open and now we have also removed the Green pass ».