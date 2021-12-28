Covid, the hour of chaos – Counter-plan

Somehow it was expected. If you face a global pandemic with a demented strategy – “living with the virus” – where Yes loses control of the system is never too far.

Throughout the Western world, similar news is overlapping, data on the rise for infections and deaths, even if the latter are fewer than a year ago, thanks to vaccination campaigns.

As with any “wave”, the concern of the neoliberal rulers is activated only when hospitals – decimated by the spending cuts of the past decades and without great additional resources even in full pandemic – approach us to the point of collapse.

At that point, as in these days, precautionary measures are taken that provide for the closure of some activities but not others. In such a bizarre way as to raise understandable – but equally irrational – reactions of protest on the part of those directly involved (exhibitors, in general).

Regime governments and media, happily under strict control, find themselves trapped between the need to “communicate alarm” so that the population reacts, adopting prudence in daily behavior, and the desire to “reassure”, to show that you have the situation under control.

Also contributing to the chaos are the scientists who have so far flanked, as irresponsible, the choice of governments to “live with the virus”. There are those who belatedly recommend more restrictions and those who, shamelessly looking at the needs of the economy, would like put an end to “tracking e to thequarantines of contacts. Anyone who is sick has to stay at home and we have to finish with the tracking. We cannot continue to quarantine and forced isolation dozens of people (the contacts) for each positive swab “.

The pillar of this “almost everyone free” line is the definition of the omicron variant as a “simple cold”. However, this formulation is strongly contested by other scientists, who at least invite us to wait for reliable studies on this point.

The chaos is aggravated by several self-defined “reliable” media, which indicate, for example, the “German success”, consisting in blocking any activity for the unvaccinated. In this way, they tell us, “the daily infections went from 100,000 to ten thousand“. Except then admitting that the best data is on Christmas day, the one in which obviously far fewer tampons were made.

The temptation is always the same. Denying the criminal nature of government decisions and shifting all responsibility onto citizens who do not behave as advised (from governments that boast of having “left freedom of choice”).

Finally, absolute silence on the different choices made by governments that do not let themselves be determined by business associations and that have put the fight against the virus first (no “coexistence”).

Also because in those countries – China first of all, for the size of the population and economy – the strategy adopted (lockdown and mass tracking at each report of contagion, mass vaccination and individual protection measures always active) is clearly more effective: both in protecting health and in making the production system work.

Here in the West, on the other hand, by putting GDP first over life, it has been possible to achieve the double negative result of killing millions of people and nailing the economy (the “great growth” of 2021 covers just half of the losses of the 2020; and the results of 2022 are in doubt due to the effects of the current wave).

Not enough, of course. The “variants” – sometimes more lethal, sometimes only more contagious – now come from countries with low vaccination coverage because they are poor countries, with few resources and insufficient health facilities.

Also in this case, the criminal choice not to suspend vaccine patents, to guarantee a few Big Pharma multinationals to squeeze the maximum profit from a global disaster, has produced the result that could have been expected from the beginning: “living with the virus “means letting it spread, change, return and hit populations that are increasingly stressed, disheartened, incredulous.

“Don’t look up ”, is the neoliberal watchword. Whether it’s a virus or a comet, just close your eyes and go on as before, convinced that making money is possible in any situation. Even on the verge of death …



December 27, 2021 – © Reproduction possible BEHIND EXPRESS CONSENT of COUNTERPIANO EDITORIAL

Last edit: December 27, 2021, 10:51 am



