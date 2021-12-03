Covid, the incidence increases: from 125 to 155. The RT falls from 1.23 to 1.20 – Health

The weekly incidence nationwide continues to increase: 155 per 100 thousand inhabitants (26/11 / 2021-02 / 12/2021) compared to 125 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the previous week. In the period 10 November – 23 November 2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.20 (range 1.12 – 1.28), above the epidemic threshold but a decrease compared to 1.23 in the Previous week.

It emerges from the data of the Covid Iss-Ministry of Health monitoring week.

The ICU employment rate is 7.3% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of 02 December) up from 6.2% last week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of 25 November). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level rises to 9.1% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of 02 December) against 8.1% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of 25 November).

There is a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains (30,966 vs 23,971 of the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly down (33% compared to 34% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is stable at 45% while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is increasing (22% compared to 21%).