Covid, the infections in 24 hours return to touch the 100 thousand – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 22 – Covid infections return to 100,000 in the space of 24 hours: today’s bulletin records 96,365 new positives. The latest highest figure occurred on February 8, when 101,864 infections were counted in one day. Again according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday the new positives were 32,573. The victims in the last 24 hours are 197 instead (yesterday there were 119).



The molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 641,896. Yesterday there were 218,216. The positivity rate is 15.01%, stable from 14.9% yesterday. On the other hand, 455 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 47. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,969, or 241 more than yesterday.



The ministry’s data also indicate that 1,200,607 people are currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 25,327 in the last 24 hours. A total of 13,992,092 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead rise to 158,101. The discharged and healed are 12,633,384, with an increase of 71,380 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

