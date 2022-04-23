Covid, the infections of the elderly increase but the fourth doses among the over 80s remain at stake

Listen to the audio version of the article

After more than a month and a half, the value of the transmissibility index Rt has returned below the epidemic threshold of the unit: a sign that the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy is slowing down its course. But the signs are mixed as the daily data indicate an increase in new positives on a weekly basis since April 20. On a general level, however, “there is a large decrease in Covid especially in the youth age groups between 0 and 9 years and between 10 and 19 years, which instead had recorded a peak in the previous weeks. On the contrary, we see a slight tendency to increase in the higher age groups between 70 and 79 years and over 80 “says Anna Teresa Palamara, Director of Infectious Diseases of the ISS, illustrating the data of the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid- 19.

Incidence in the 0-19 age group is decreasing

In fact, the incidence rate in the last week dropped to 681 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the 0-9 age group (compared to 873 in the previous week) and to 675 in the 10-19 year group (886 in the previous survey). . The incidence falls in all age groups with the exception of the 70-79 (590 compared to 588) and over 80 (586 compared to 565) groups. The highest incidence rate at 14 days is recorded in the 30-39 age group: 1,618 per 100,000, more than 2 and a half times the national average.

Fourth dose to the pole



The vaccination campaign, moreover, is increasingly getting stuck. The fourth dose to the

immunosuppressed does not take off, with just 12% of the 791 thousand entitled to take the step in two months. While the second booster does not heat the minds even of the over eighty and over 60 with serious pathologies. After a week only 2% decided to revaccinate themselves. And the third doses are now running in slow motion, with almost seven million Italians still missing. Compared to the potential audience (over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 4 months) only 73% received the booster, with higher percentages in Lombardy and Lazio (over 76%) and lower in Sicily (64%) .

Reinfections are increasing: young people, women and health professionals at risk



It should be noted that also this week the extended report of the ISS records a slight increase in reinfections. From 24 August 2021 to 20 April 2022, 357,379 cases of Covid reinfection were reported, equal to 3.2% of the total cases notified. In the last week, however, the percentage of reinfections rose to 4.5% of the total number of cases, an increase compared to the previous week when it was 4.4%. Women, young people between the ages of 12 and 49 and healthcare workers are at greater risk. The risk of reinfection is higher in those who had a first diagnosis 210 days earlier, who are not vaccinated or who have been vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days.