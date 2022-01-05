World

Covid, the Israeli premier cites a study and declares: “With the fourth dose, the number of antibodies increases five times”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

A few hours after the announcement that the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine will be destined in Israel for over 60s and healthcare personnel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – citing a study – stated that the fourth injection it increases the antibodies five times after one week of its administration. “A week after the fourth dose is injected, we know with greater certainty that it is safe and effective: there is a fivefold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” Bennett told reporters as he exited the laboratory. Sheva medical center. Bennett added that the data collected so far by the Sheba Medical Center seem to indicate that the fourth dose guarantees “much better” protection from both infections and the possibility of becoming seriously ill.

“Put simply – he said – the fourth dose is safe, and this is certain. And, with a very high probability, it works. For this reason – he continued – I am delighted that, two days after the possibility of taking a fourth dose was offered, 100,000 Israelis have already signed up to get vaccinated. Yesterday 20,000 have already had it ”. Bennett then specified that Israeli scientists are busy studying the data “and then sharing them with the rest of the world.” “The storm of the Omicron is growing,” he warned. “The wave is rising and we must expect tens of thousands of infections already in the next few days“. Bennett therefore appealed to the Israelis to strive to protect the weakest categories (“children, adults over 60, and those with chronic diseases”) and provide for their vaccination. “There is no more time to waste,” he cautioned.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential

Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue producing quality online journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential for our future.
Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Omicron, the virologist Silvestri: “Despite the reduced lethality it could cause important mortality. Vaccinate the under 5 as soon as possible “

next

Next article

Omicron, “a third risk of being hospitalized for children under 5 compared to the Delta variant”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

South Africa, fire broke out in the Parliament building in Cape Town

3 days ago

Hong Kong: two other monuments in memory of Tiananmen Square removed – World

2 weeks ago

SCENARIO / Italy, the small “province” that dances between China and the USA

November 7, 2021

19 – Hope: “We do not plan to increase the capacity in the stadiums”. Today’s bulletin. Ricciardi: “There will be no lockdown”. Brusaferro: “Vaccinate oneself to slow down the ascent of the curve”

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button