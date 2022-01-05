Covid, the Israeli premier cites a study and declares: “With the fourth dose, the number of antibodies increases five times”

A few hours after the announcement that the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine will be destined in Israel for over 60s and healthcare personnel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – citing a study – stated that the fourth injection it increases the antibodies five times after one week of its administration. “A week after the fourth dose is injected, we know with greater certainty that it is safe and effective: there is a fivefold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” Bennett told reporters as he exited the laboratory. Sheva medical center. Bennett added that the data collected so far by the Sheba Medical Center seem to indicate that the fourth dose guarantees “much better” protection from both infections and the possibility of becoming seriously ill.

“Put simply – he said – the fourth dose is safe, and this is certain. And, with a very high probability, it works. For this reason – he continued – I am delighted that, two days after the possibility of taking a fourth dose was offered, 100,000 Israelis have already signed up to get vaccinated. Yesterday 20,000 have already had it ”. Bennett then specified that Israeli scientists are busy studying the data “and then sharing them with the rest of the world.” “The storm of the Omicron is growing,” he warned. “The wave is rising and we must expect tens of thousands of infections already in the next few days“. Bennett therefore appealed to the Israelis to strive to protect the weakest categories (“children, adults over 60, and those with chronic diseases”) and provide for their vaccination. “There is no more time to waste,” he cautioned.