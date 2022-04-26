Covid, the ISS: “Depressive symptoms on the rise among young people during the lockdown”

In Italyduring the stages of lockdown for the pandemic COVID-19a increase of the depressive symptoms in the two months March-April 2020 especially among young people aged between 18 and 34 years. To say it is theHigher Institute of Healthwho carried out a study ontemporal course of psychological malaisebased on the system of Steps surveillance (Progress of the Health Authorities for Health in Italy) – which carries out a 360-degree monitoring of the health status of the Italian adult population – and published in the magazine Journal of Affective Disorders.

This is the first job based on a long monitoring of an representative sample of the general adult population (18-64 years): data derived from over 55 thousand interviews carried out from 2018 to 2020.

The increase noted in two months more critical from the pandemic reached the 7.1%compared to 6.1% of the 2018-19and was followed by a decrease in 4.4% in the two months May June, after the revocation of the lockdown. In the period between July and August 2020the percentage rose again, up to 8.2%. Only at end of 2020 you had a return to pre-pandemic levels: 7.5% in the months of September October And 5.9% in November-December.

In general, the percentages in the report reflect a good one population resilience in the face of the stress generated by the pandemic. On the other hand, the answer of some categories – the women, subjects with economic difficulties ei younger (18-34 years) – shows a worsening compared to previous years.

These results I am in line with those of the most rigorous longitudinal studies conducted on the general population in other countries and very similar to those in the study Household Pulse Survey US which showed a fluctuation in depressive symptoms between April and December 2020, with two peaks in July and November.

“The pandemic has therefore entailed many challenges – he comments Antonella Gigantesco of the Clinical-Epidemiological Research in Mental and Behavioral Health of the ISS – especially for young people concerned about their future, women and workers whose livelihoods were threatened. It will be important, in the short and long term, promote specific and innovative actions and interventions with respect to new emerging mental health needs such as the enhancement of mental health services and policies that also involve workplaces and schools “.