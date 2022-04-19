Covid, the Italian vaccine of ReiThera is still in the running? – Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

Many EU countries have their own vaccine, we don’t. What happened after the Court of Auditors stopped financing for the Castel Romano company

Which European Union countries have developed Covid vaccines?

Great Britain is the birthplace of Vaxzevria, developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford with the participation of the Italian Institute IRBM (biomedical research, based in Pomezia) and produced by AstraZeneca. France is about to come out with vaccines from Sanofi (which is working in tandem with the Anglo-American GSK) and Valneva, based in the north-west of the country, which is preparing the only compound based on inactivated whole virus. Biontech is based in Germany, which together with Pfizer gave birth to the Comirnaty vaccine, based on messenger RNA technology (the vaccination campaign in Italy, which started on December 27, 2020, used these doses). Spain is also in the running thanks to the biotech industry Hipra which submitted the sun dossier to the EMA with a booster dose for adults (protein vaccine) (read the interview with the virologist Pal here)

The vaccine studied by the Italian company ReiThera, based in Castel Romano, (among the shareholders there is also Invitalia, managing director Domenico Arcuri who until February 2021 was commissioner of the commissioner for the pandemic emergency, entered the capital with 27% ), presented with great emphasis in January 2021 by various health authorities, was arrested during the clinical trial due to lack of funding necessary to carry out the last phase of the trial. In May 2021 the Court of Auditors in fact found accounting irregularities in the decree of the Ministry of Development which would have given way to financing: 81 million from Invitalia to complete phase 3 of the experimentation. The first phase of the clinical study, which ended with promising results, was financed by ReiThera with 6 million, which was partially reimbursed by Spallanzani (5 million). The costs of phase 2 were still borne by ReiThera.

The company has completed phase 2 of experimentation with its own funding. About 900 healthy volunteers have been enrolled, control visits are about to be completed in these weeks (follow up) to volunteers. The vaccine, based on the use gorilla adenovirus as an information carrier to produce the coronavirus spike protein in the body (the same protein used as a target by the other preparations), would have been safe and immunogenic. The data was evaluated by an international expert committee to accelerate the transition to phase 3 on 10,000 volunteers. ReiThera also has upgraded its production workshop with the purchase of two bioreactors which would allow the production of the doses on a large scale.