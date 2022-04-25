Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Beijing risks lockdown like Shanghai

from Greta Sclaunich

The latest news of Monday 25 April on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and in the world

• The latest bulletin, relating to Sunday 24 April, recorded 56,263 new cases and 79 deaths in our country.

• In Israel, indoor masks are no longer mandatory except in three cases: hospitals, retirement homes and flights.

• A surge in cases in Beijing, which now risks lockdown like Shanghai.

11:39 am – In India, new positives doubled in one week

Cases of Covid-19 nearly doubled in a week in India, with at least 12 states seeing worrying growth in positives. According to the Times of India, in the week of April 18-24, the country counted 15,700 new positives, an increase of 95% compared to the previous week, when there were 8,050 cases. In the last 24 hours, new positives have been 2,541, with New Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh having the highest number of cases.

11:39 am – China: we will not give up and stop Omicron’s advance

China ensures that it will not relax in the fight against Covid-19, blocking the advance of the Omicron variant: Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, in response to a question about the fears of lockdown in Beijing similar to the draconian one in Shanghai, has replied that in the face of the Omicron variant, China will not yield, but will advance in the war to block Omicron. While acknowledging the impact on the economy, Wang remarked on the government’s anti-epidemic efforts, noting that China had already achieved remarkable results with the Delta variant. We will definitely win and make more contributions to the world.

10:34 am – First lockdowns in Beijing: another Shanghai is feared

(Guido Santevecchi) The gloomy situation, says the Beijing Health Commission. 47 cases of Covid-19 that emerged on Friday were enough to worry the authorities and the people of the Chinese capital, who fear they will end up in the same siege that has been held on Shanghai for four weeks. At the moment, the epicenter of the Beijing outbreak is the Chaoyang district, where offices, embassies, luxury shopping malls are concentrated, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every day (therefore, even if the majority of cases were detected in Chaoyang, more that the positives were likely to come from other neighborhoods). Authorities say the infections have been circulating for at least a week. Cai Qi, the powerful party secretary in the capital, said preventive measures cannot wait even a day. Since the beginning of the crisis, in 2020, Xi Jinping had proclaimed that Beijing must be defended at all costs (a matter of international prestige and internal credibility for the Communist Secretary General who has often pointed out to the masses the chaos and lockdowns in the capitals of the ‘West). The strategy of combating health is the usual one: the 3.5 million residents of Chaoyang were prescribed three tampons in six days to be able to enter the office or leave the house. In the streets, test tents were set up in front of the skyscrapers and people lined up neatly. It seems inevitable that with the sweeping tests other cases emerge and the circle of aggressive tracking of contacts and movements of the infected is triggered, which will lead to the enlargement of the measures. Here the complete article.

09:48 – Beijing, long queues at supermarkets and for mass testing

Fears of an imminent lockdown for the wave of Covid-19 have sparked shopping in Beijing, generating long queues both at supermarkets and in front of the provisional centers for mass testing decided yesterday by health authorities and concentrated in Chaoyang, the central district of the Chinese capital. On the day when Shanghai, almost entirely blocked for weeks, announced that it had registered 51 new deaths on Sunday, Beijing updated the contagion count with another 14 cases, bringing the total to 55 in the count from April 22, preparing for the worst after that for a week the virus escaped detection.

09:46 – Green pass and masks, the new decree from 1 May

(Monica Guerzoni and Fiorenza Sarzanini) Obligatory masks in public offices, on transport and in entertainment venues. this is the orientation of the government that will meet in the control room on Wednesday or Thursday to approve the new decree in force from 1 May. The elimination of the green pass has been confirmed, with the sole exception of the health facilities. In public offices the surgical mask will be maintained while in the private sector the orientation is to leave the choice to companies. It is possible that the protection obligation will also be extended for shops. In the entertainment venues – cinemas, theaters, concert halls, but also discos – a mask is still mandatory, but it is possible that it is surgery. The same rule should apply to sports halls. The distancing rules should instead be sufficient to push the government to eliminate the obligation in bars and restaurants. From May 1st, the green certification remains to demonstrate vaccination or recovery but it will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception is the health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31st. The full article with the new rules here.

09:22 – Stock exchanges in sharp decline, Covid effect in China: Milan -1.59%, crash in Asia

(Marco Sabella) The clouds are once again gathering on the global price lists. The Milan Stock Exchange begins the week with a sharp decline, in line with other European markets. The Ftse Mib index lost 1.59% in early trading to 23,887 points. The start of a sharp decline also for the European stock exchanges, which are discounting the fears related to the spread of Covid in China and its impacts on global growth in a context of already great uncertainty and concern due to galloping inflation, monetary tightening and war in Ukraine. Paris lost 1.98% at the start despite Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections, Frankfurt and London fell by 1.65%. The first session of the week ended in deep red also for the Asian stock exchanges, in light of the fears about growth linked to the strategy implemented by China to combat Covid. The new crackdown has led the Chinese authorities to order new mass tests and to lock down some areas of the capital. Over the weekend, Shanghai recorded a record death as Beijing authorities warned that the virus was quietly spreading and imposed mass testing in a district of the capital. At the end of the session, therefore, Hong Kong lost 3.3%, Shanghai 3.6% and Shenzhen 5%. Tokyo (-1.8%) and Seoul (-1.5%) also fell sharply, while Sydney closed for holidays. Investors are concerned that the spread of Covid and China’s response could impact the growth of the Asian giant and create new disruptions to the global supply chain. Here the complete article.

09:12 – Vaccine, 136,609,792 doses administered so far in Italy

136,609,792 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered so far in Italy, 96.3 percent of those delivered equal to 141,900,434 of which 95,340,675 Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,682 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria , 6,726,091 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,465 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign in Italy by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the vaccination campaign completion unit, updated at 06:15 today.

08:48 – Israel, no more indoor masks

For the first time in two years, indoor masks are no longer mandatory in Israel, with some exceptions. As announced in recent days by the premier, Naftali Bennett, and by the minister of health, Nitzan Horowitz, the provision entered into force last night on the basis of the dramatic decline in Covid infections in the country. According to data from the ministry, on Saturday there were 4,054 cases: the lowest number in 4 months and even serious cases in hospitals fell to 221. The R factor to 0.78. The exceptions to the obligation to wear a mask indoors concern hospitals, homes for the elderly and flights. There also remains the buffer for travelers upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, with quarantine until the negative result of the assessment.

08:41 – Alert in Beijing, risks lockdown like Shanghai

alert in Beijing for a surge in coronavirus positive cases, with a general screening campaign and residents stocking up on food in the event of a closure. The city seems to fear a Shanghai-style scenario, where nearly all 25 million inhabitants have been confined since the beginning of April, often with difficulties in accessing food. The health ministry on Monday reported 19 new positive coronavirus cases in Beijing, bringing the total to several dozen from last week. Fifty-one deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a record number of cases per day. Since March, China has been facing a wave of the epidemic that affects almost the entire country to varying degrees, and is trying to overcome it with its zero Covid strategy. The strategy consists of localized containment as soon as a few cases appear and massive tests to quickly identify and isolate contaminated people. In Beijing, on Monday morning, long queues, sometimes hundreds of people, snaked between sidewalks and shopping malls, to get to the test booths, manned by officers in full protective suits. Municipal authorities warned yesterday that the situation is serious and difficult and that urgent measures are needed to quickly stop the spread of the virus.