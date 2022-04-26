Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Beijing starts mass tests on 20 million people – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

The latest news of Tuesday 26 April on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and in the world

• The latest bulletin, relating to Monday 25 April, recorded 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths in our country.

• Beijing health authorities have decided that nucleic acid mass tests will be carried out in 11 other districts of the city between now and April 30 to strengthen prevention against the Omicron variant.

13:40 – Beijing: 3.7 million people tested, 22 new infections

According to the latest report released today by local authorities, there are 22 new cases of contagion from Covid throughout Beijing, where over 3.7 million people have been tested for the detection of the infection in the Chaoyang district alone. The situation remains complicated and we are in a critical phase of containment, said Yang Beibei, number two of the Chaoyang district, where the greatest number of infections in recent days has been concentrated. In total, the people subjected to the swab in the district on the eastern side of the Chinese capital, are 3,776,033, with nine cases of people testing positive.

13:17 – For 6 healed out of 10 symptoms one year later

After healing from Covid, 6 out of 10 patients suffer from symptoms of the infection for over a year. It is the result of the study conducted by the Luxembourg Institute of Health presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), underway in Lisbon. The researchers examined nearly 300 people 1 year after the diagnosis of Covid-19. The sample had a mean age of 40.2 years and was divided into three groups based on the severity of their initial, asymptomatic, mild and moderate / severe infection, which was then subjected to a questionnaire. The results revealed that 59.5% of participants had at least one Long Covid symptom one year after the initial infection: one third (34.3%) suffered from fatigue one year after diagnosis, 12.9% said that respiratory symptoms were affecting quality of life and more than half (54.2%) had ongoing sleep problems.

12:48 pm – Agenas, wards occupation rises to 16% in 24 hours

Employment of hospital wards starts to rise again: we went from 15% to 16% in 24 hours (a year ago it was 32%). This was announced by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas). At a regional level there are few fluctuations and 5 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (34%), Calabria (27%), Abruzzo (23%), Sicily (22%), Basilicata (21%).

In Italy, on the other hand, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was also 32%) and none exceeds the 10% threshold.

11:38 am – In case of hospitalization similar risks with Omicron and Delta

Omicron is not a harmless variant. This is confirmed by a study by Johns Hopkins University, published in eBioMedicine, which shows how, in the event of hospitalization for Covid, the risk of needing supplemental oxygen or ending up in intensive care is not very different between patients infected with Omicron and those infected with Delta. the researchers analyzed the data of over 2,000 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 between the end of November and the end of December 2021. The comparison between the data revealed that those who became infected with Omicron had only a 3% chance of ending up in hospital compared to 13.8% of those who contracted the Delta variant. However, upon admission, the differences between the two patient groups faded: 67.6% of patients with Omicron required supplemental oxygen compared with 73% of patients with Delta; 17.6% of Omicron patients were admitted to ICU compared with 25.4% of Delta patients. The study found no significant differences in viral load between patients with Omicron and those with Delta.

11:03 am – According to a study, in over 60s the fourth dose reduces the risk of death by 78% and the risk of hospitalization by 64%

In people over 60, the administration of the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk of dying from Covid by 78% and that of hospitalization by 64%. These are the salient numbers that emerge from a study by the Israeli Clalit Health Services published in Nature Medicine. The researchers followed 328,000 Israeli citizens over 60 in the forty days following the administration of the fourth dose, comparing them with about 240,000 who had stopped at just 3 doses of the vaccine. In the first group, there were 92 deaths from Covid during the study period compared to 232 in the second group, with a 78% reduction in the risk of death among those vaccinated with four doses. Deaths were more frequent in older people with specific pathologies. As for hospitalizations, 270 people ended up in hospital with four doses of the vaccine compared to 550 with three doses, with a 64% reduction in risk. The researchers warn that the study is limited to a very short observation period (40 days) and therefore impossible to predict how long the protection offered by the vaccine is.

10:11 am – Study: Fewer hospitalizations with NSAIDs within 72 hours

confirmed that early therapeutic intervention at home in patients with Covid-19 (within 72 hours of the onset of symptoms), with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, leads to a significant reduction in the number of hospitalizations and duration of symptoms compared to late treatment (beyond 72 hours). The study carried out by the doctors of the Covid19 Home Care Committee published in the journal American Journal of Biomedical Science and Research.

08:52 – Vaccines, 90% of those over 12 have completed their cycle

136,613,343 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 96.3% of those delivered. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,591,217 equal to 90% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign updated at 06:15 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months amounted to 1,855,015, 3.44% of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of 6 months without any administration. Then, 39,270,190 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.10% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,373,392 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.45% of the over 12 population. 89% of the population over 12.

08:30 – Beijing, other mass tests targeting 20 million people

Beijing today began mass anti-Covid tests in 10 other districts of the city, in addition to the central one of Chaoyang, aiming to cover about 20 of its 23 million total residents, amid widespread fears of an upcoming rigid lockdown such as the one still operating in Shanghai, China’s worst outbreak. The capital announced on Monday that it had ascertained another 32 infections of Covid-19, plus an asymptomatic one, according to data from the Municipal Health Commission. In Shanghai, with 52 new deaths, infections dropped to 17,000 (from about 19,500 on Sunday), of which 1,661 confirmed and 15,319 asymptomatic.