Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | De Luca: in Campania, masks are required in shops and restaurants

The latest news of Thursday 5th May. WHO: new cases in the world -17% in the last week, but increasing in Africa and the Americas

• The safety protocol in the workplace that provides for the mandatory use of masks remains in force, pending a check by the end of June for an update.

• According to the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, in the last week all the parameters have decreased: infections, deaths, ordinary and intensive hospitalizations.

• For the Zero Covid policy in Beijing 40 subway lines were blocked with 450 new cases to avoid the lockdown.

• There are 47,039 new cases and 152 deaths in Italy according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

• The first diagnostic breath test arrives in the USA.

2.00 pm – De Luca: masks must also be in shops and restaurants

In Campania, the obligation to wear a mask will remain in situations of possible gathering. This was announced by the President of the Region, Vincenzo De Luca, anticipating that between today and tomorrow I will sign an ordinance in this sense. In Campania, the use of masks remains mandatory for employees of hotels, restaurants, kitchens and for those who serve at tables – he specifies – it seems to me a duty to have a mask as an element of prudence. For those who are in a truly irresponsible restaurant to have a waiter who does not wear a mask. A sneeze is enough to spread the infection. an appeal to caution that of De Luca who then clarifies that the mask will always remain mandatory also for shops and supermarkets.

12:32 pm – Veneto authorized the fourth dose in pharmacies

The Veneto Region has also authorized the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in pharmacies, only to subjects aged 80 or over. Federfarma Veneto reports it today.We have already sent the communication to all our associated pharmacies – explains the president Andrea Bellon – which will probably be able to start the first administrations immediately: just the time necessary to inform users, collect the first subscriptions and agree with the Healthcare companies delivering the doses. Adding: With a view to autumn, when the population range for the fourth dose is likely to be enlarged, pharmacies are ready to make their own capillary network available in the area.

12:28 pm – From reopening: ok of the Chamber, go to the Senate

Green light of the Chamber of the Chamber on the reopening decree law, which contains the end of the state of emergency and the overcoming of the measures to combat Covid, on which yesterday in Montecitorio he received the confidence. The votes in favor were 316, 48 against, six abstentions. The text now goes to the Senate.

11:43 am – Beijing closes 40 subway stations

(Guido Santevecchi) Beijing doesn’t have to be a new Shanghai. clear the goal of the strategists of Zero Covid, who are playing early in the capital, to avoid that the Omicron variant requires the same lockdown that was imposed on Shanghai for more than five weeks. The outbreak identified on April 25 in the Chaoyang district was limited by imposing five rounds of tampons on the 3.5 million inhabitants of the area and another 15 million citizens of other districts. Only 450 cases have emerged in five rounds of tests, but in order not to take any risks, the entrances of about 40 subway stations in central-eastern Beijing have been barred from today. Read the full article here.

11:30 am – Andreoni: slower descent than in 2021, we are not out of danger

Epidemiological data indicate that we are facing a very slow descent of the curve, much slower than in the same period of 2021. This testifies that the virus circulates abundantly and with a very high transmissibility, we are not out of danger and we still need to be vigilant and be cautious. in daily behaviors. This was stated in theAdnkronos Health Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, taking stock of the epidemiological situation in Italy.

10:53 am – WHO, -17% worldwide cases, recovery in Africa and the Americas

The slowdown of the pandemic in the world continues: in the week between 25 April and 1 May, 3.8 million cases and just over 15,000 deaths were recorded, with a decrease of -17% and -3% respectively compared to the Previous week. The global decline is not happening in Africa and the Americas where there is a resumption of infections, increasing respectively by + 31% and + 13%, according to the latest weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization (WHO) . Globally, reported cases and deaths continue to decline, with weekly deaths reported to their lowest since March 2020. But these trends, while welcome, don’t tell the whole story, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. . Driven by the Omicron sub-variants, we are seeing an increase in reported cases in the Americas and Africa. too early to know whether these new sub-variants can cause more severe disease than other Omicron sub-variants, but early data suggest vaccination remains protective against severe disease and death.

10:46 am – Beaches and swimming pools reopen in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has reopened beaches and swimming pools as part of easing virus containment measures. The aquatic sports centers had been closed due to an outbreak of the Omicron variant, but the government relaxed the restrictions as cases decreased. In March the deaths were about 300 per day, today they have dropped to zero. The restaurants can accommodate up to 8 customers per table – previously there were 4 – and it will be possible to practice outdoor sports without a mask. A new relaxation is planned for May 19, when bars and nightclubs will be able to reopen and restaurants in the metropolis will be able to serve customers until midnight.

10:01 am – Gimbe: infections, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing

In the last week they turn out Covid infections decreased (-8.9%), as well as intensive care (-10.5%), ordinary hospitalizations (-6.1%) and deaths (-7%). And what the Gimbe Foundation notes in its monitoring for the week April 27-May 3 compared to the previous week. The report shows that the decrease in new cases amounted to 394,945 against 433,321 the week before and the deaths of 962 victims against 1,034. Currently positive (1,199,960 vs 1,234,976), people in home isolation (1,189,899 vs 1,224,239), hospitalizations with symptoms (9,695 vs 10,328) and intensive care (366 vs 409) also decreased. According to Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, the circulation of the virus remains high – more than 56 thousand new cases on average per day – and widely underestimated for this fundamental reason to continue to use masks indoors regardless of the new measures. Read the full article here.

09:29 – From the reopenings, final explanations of vote are in progress in the Chamber

The final explanations of vote on the reopening decree law are underway in the Chamber, which contains the end of the state of emergency and the overcoming of the measures to combat Covid. After the go-ahead in Montecitorio, the provision will have to pass to the Senate.

08:05 – Almost 5,000 new cases in Shanghai, another 42 in Beijing

On Wednesday, China recorded 360 new cases of Covid-19 transmitted locally, of which 261 in Shanghai and 42 in Beijing: according to the updates released by the National Health Commission, the residual infections refer to 11 provinces, such as Henan (14 infections), whose capital Zhengzhou, a city with nearly 13 million inhabitants, ended up in lockdown. Shanghai, which still remains subject to very strict restrictions, recorded another 4,390 asymptomatic carriers out of a total of 4,678 reported nationally, as well as 13 new deaths.

07:00 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken positive

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, tested positive for Covid. This was announced by the US State Department stating that Blinken has not seen President Joe Biden in person for days.