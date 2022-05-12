Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Gimbe: contagions down but reinfections are growing

from Marco Bruna

The latest news on the pandemic on Thursday 12 May

• There are 42,249 new cases and 115 deaths in our country, the rate at 14.3% (here the bulletin of 11 May)

• North Korea confirms first Omicron case, Kim Jong-un orders lockdown

• The European Commission will phase out the Covid-related state aid framework

17:43 – Today’s bulletin: 39,317 new cases and 130 deaths, the positivity rate at 14.6% There are 39,317 new cases of Covid in Italy, deaths today are 130. The people healed or discharged are a total of 15,771,125 and 61,866 those who have become negative in the last 24 hours. The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be 1,018,683 in all, equal to -22,513 compared to yesterday. The total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 268,654 with a positive rate of 14.6%. The beds occupied in the ordinary Covid wards are -254, for a total of 8,158 hospitalized. The number of beds occupied in intensive care is -4, for a total of 334 seriously ill patients, with 33 admissions to resuscitation (unchanged compared to yesterday).

3:34 pm – Kyriakides (EU): almost two billion green passes issued The EU digital Covid certificate (green pass) allowed citizens free movement in safety. Built in record time, it became a global standard: 67 countries have adopted our format and connected to our system. Over 1.8 billion certificates have now been generated. Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said this during a hearing at the special commission on Covid of the European Parliament.

14:57 – China announces restrictions on entry or exit from the country There China announced that it will strictly limit entry and exit from the country, in an effort to contain the worst wave of Covid-19 since the Wuhan crisis in early 2020. The National Immigration Administration has ensured that it will implement strict policies: for example discouraged unnecessary outbound activities of Chinese citizens and it will the control over the issuing of passports has been tightened, without giving further details. A tightening of border controls is expected to prevent anyone carrying the virus from entering the country illegally, as infected people hinder efforts to maintain the zero-Covid policy. The statement made after the recent meeting of the political office of the Communist Party chaired by the president Xi Jinpingin which efforts to tame the latest variant wave were discussed Omicron. On Wednesday, May 11, China recorded just over 1,800 cases of Covid-19 nationwide, of which 222 confirmed and 1,630 asymptomatic, the National Health Commission reported. Of the confirmed infections, 144 were detected in Shanghai, 35 in Beijing and 21 in Henan. In addition, 1,305 asymptomatic people and 5 new deaths were reported in the Chinese financial hub.

13:58 – WHO, over two million deaths in Europe The death toll caused by the coronavirus in Europe has exceeded the two million threshold: the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced. A devastating milestone has been surpassed as the confirmed deaths of Covid-19 from countries in the WHO European region have exceeded two million people, the United Nations agency announced in a statement. The most recent report of theWorld Health Organization also notes that Covid positive cases are decreasing everywhere in the world, except in the Americas and Africa.

11:49 am – Galli: remove the mask on the wrong plane According to Massimo Galli, stopping the obligation to wear a mask on the plane is a dj-vu of facts already seen in the past two years: there is too much political haste to put the pandemic behind us, but from the news coming from South Africa, with the emergence of new Omicron 4 and 5 variants that advance threatening, removing the mask on the plane now wrong. The former director of the infectious disease department of the Sacco hospital in Milan returns to the update received from the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (Easa) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), which provides for no more obligation to wear a mask on the plane from Monday 16 May. Thus removing the masks on the plane is a problem that precludes certain spaces for people who have fragility: if the latter are in contact with people who do not use the mask – continues Galli – they have a higher risk of becoming infected and having consequences.

11:27 am – White House: over one million deaths in the United States In the United States the deaths from Covid have exceeded one million. He does know the White House. We must remain vigilant and do all we can to save as many lives as possible, as has been done in the past by increasing tests, vaccines and treatments, President Joe Biden said.

10:58 am – European Commission: stop to state aid from 30 June The European Commission will phase out the temporary framework for state aid linked to Covid, adopted on March 19, 2020. It will not be extended beyond the current expiry date (June 30, 2022). The improvement of the economic situation in view of the easing of the restrictions is the main reason why we have decided not to extend the Covid Temporary Framework for state aid, with the exception of the measures to support investments and solvency, which will respectively be in force until December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, the executive vice president said Margrethe Vestager, Head of Competition Policy of the European Commission. To date – added Vestager – the Commission has adopted more than 1,300 decisions in the context of the pandemic, approving almost 950 national measures for an estimated total amount of approved state aid of over 3 trillion euros.

10:12 – Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health: we must be ready for the autumn We are out of the emergency, but we are entering another phase of pandemic. The virus is still with us, it infects and circulates. Vaccination and immunity give us a window of opportunity, but we must be prepared for autumn and winter and we must protect the most fragile population. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, in hearing at the Special Commission of the European Parliament on Covid-19. Vaccination remains the most effective tool. We still have over 100 million unvaccinated Europeans or partially vaccinated. And therefore we must continue the communication campaign and also make targeted actions in common where the slowest vaccination, he added. We’re not sure where we were two years ago, the commissioner pointed out. If you ask me what is the most important thing we have learned that we have to tackle these crises together. The EU is a safe haven in the storm and health is no exception and I think we have collectively learned that. But the real test will be the next crisis, concludes Kyriakides.

10:05 am – Gimbe: fewer cases and deaths but a clear reduction in tampons Covid cases in Italy decrease, together with hospitalizations and deaths, but the reduction of tampons (-23.6%). The monitoring of the independent Gimbe Foundation detects, in the week from 4 to 10 May, one decrease of new cases (286,350 versus 394,945) and deaths (842 versus 962) compared to the previous one. Positive cases also decreased (1,082,972 compared to 1,199,960), people in home isolation (1,074,035 while previously they were 1,189,899), hospitalizations with symptoms (from 9,695 to 8,579) and intensive care (from 366 to 358).

09:40 – South Korea for the first time at a multilateral meeting on Covid The new president of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, announces that his country will participate for the first time in a multilateral meeting on the health emergency. The meeting, which will be held in virtual form, will also be attended by the United States and Germany.

08:19 – North Korea confirms the first case, Kim orders a lockdown There North Korea

imposed the lockdown

to control its first recognized Covid-19 outbreak, after it had claimed for more than two years that it had managed to keep the virus out of bounds. The pandemic could have serious consequences, because the country has a poor health system and its 26 million people are believed to be unvaccinated. The official Korean news agency explains that tests on samples collected on Sunday 8 May from an unknown number of people with fever in the capital, Pyongyang, confirmed that they were infected with the variant. Omicron. For this reason, leader Kim Jong-un has called for a complete blockade of cities and counties.