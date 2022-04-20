Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Omicron: a sub-variant other than XE and XJ sequenced in Veneto

from Online Editorial

The latest news on Wednesday 20 April on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and in the world. Shanghai loosens lockdown. Costa: no masks indoors from May 1st, with exceptions

• The pandemic scenario in Italy continues to slowly improve.

• Less than one in a thousand adverse reactions reported after an anti-Covid vaccine in Italy, according to the latest data released by AIFA.

• As of today, indoor masks are no longer mandatory in Spain, with the exception of healthcare facilities, RSAs and public transport.

• Covid antivirals will be available to general practitioners and pharmacies: here an expert explains how distribution will work.

11:18 am – Israel, from Saturday no mask is required indoors

The obligation in Israel to wear masks in indoor spaces will end next Saturday at 8 pm. The local media reported this, citing a joint statement by the prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and the minister of health, Nitzan Horowitz. The only exceptions where the obligation will remain in force will be hospitals, retirement homes and airplanes.

11:07 am – Best (Fiaso): consistent reversal of the trend of hospitalizations

Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), commented on the reduction in hospitalizations in the Federation’s sentinel hospitals, for the second consecutive week. We are in a phase of rather sharp decline in hospitalizations. The reversal of the trend in hospitalizations, a little uncertain in the past week, has gained momentum. Even if we cannot speak of a collapse, the declining data in all types of hospitalized patients is a rather evident sign. As for the numbers, the ordinary wards mark a -5.3% and in resuscitation a reduction of -6.9% is observed, but 100% of patients have comorbidities and 30%, despite suffering from other pathologies, no vax , according to the survey.

10:40 am – Omicron: in Veneto a sub-variant other than XE and XJ

A new sub-variant of Omicron, different from XE and XJ, was sequenced in Veneto, by the Genetics, Cytogenetics and Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of the Ospedale dell’Angelo in Mestre (Venice). The new combination includes portions of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants. but with different portions of the genome, as announced by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, as part of the surveillance coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit.

08:43 – Locatelli: the scenario improves, but the virus is circulating

Franco Locatellipresident of the Superior Council of Health, to the microphones of Skytg24 takes stock of the situation in Italy. The circulation of Covid-19 is slightly improving, but remains the same not negligible, Locatelli emphasizes. Adding: the occupancy of the beds also in intensive care is stable: we are only, and the improper adverb, at 422 places, that is 4.2% of all those available, but the virus has not disappeared and continues to circulate. Yesterday 40 people were admitted to intensive care. For this need, pay the utmost attention especially to vaccination proposals. There are still 4 million people who need to receive the booster dose. As regards the acute and severe viral hepatitis occurring in children Locatelli specifies: Fortunately, in Italy there is still no such alarm. Cases have been reported in Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, as well as the UK. Some have even resulted in such severe forms that they require liver transplantation. To date, we have no evidence that there is a correlation with the new coronavirus.

08:40 – Shanghai loosens the lockdown: 4 million people can leave their homes

Shanghai, grappling with the zero Covid policy, eases the lockdown measures for another 4 million people who have been allowed to leave their homes. Now in total there are 12 million citizens who are allowed to leave their homes. This was announced by an official of the local health authorities, Wang Ganyu, explaining that according to the latest changes these people are in areas where status changed from closed to subsidiaries. Some of the people, however, cannot move out of their neighborhood and gatherings of large numbers of people are prohibited. In the last 24 hours, for the first time in 13 days, the number of new infected in Shanghai dropped below 20 thousand, stopping at 18,901 and confirming the trend of improvement of the wave, on the day in which the total block order ends and you try to restart a number of factories and businesses.

08:30 – Costa: mandatory mask with exceptions

Regarding the use of masks indoors from May 1st, I believe that Italians in these 2 years have a different awareness compared to Covid, so I am convinced that going from an obligation to a recommendation can be absolutely the right choice, with reflection maybe from keep them in some places like transportation, but today I believe the conditions are in place to proceed with removing the obligation to wear masks indoors. The Undersecretary of Health said so, Andrea Costaspeaking to Rainews24. The decree in force already removes the obligation of indoor masks for everyone – he specifies -. It is now a question of evaluating whether to maintain them in some particular contexts, where there is a greater concentration of people.

08:15 – Hope: Second booster under 80 possible before autumn

Today, a further recall of the Covid vaccine is important for the most vulnerable people. Then we will evaluate: it is probable that the threshold of 80 years will drop before the autumn months, the more complicated ones. This was stated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranzalast night guest at Of Tuesday on La7. The vaccine protects us for a number of months – he recalled – but not forever. The hypothesis of recalls, we will see if annual or if science will indicate a different time frame, absolutely possible.