Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Today summit on new rules in the workplace

The latest news on Wednesday 4th May

• Today meeting between the Government and the social partners to update the anti-Covid rules in the workplace. We will ask for the use of the mask at least until June 15, in particular for all workers in contact with the public, Confcommercio anticipated yesterday.

• There are 62,071 new cases and 153 deaths in Italy according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. Intensive care (-2) and hospitalizations (-99) are decreasing.

• Fitch cut China’s 2022 GDP estimates to 4.3%, from the previous 4.8%, due to the containment lockdown of the contagion.

10:48 am – France, Le Figaro: China mired in “zero Covid”

The French newspaper Le Figaro which headlines China in the “zero Covid” trap, and focuses on the lockdowns that in Shanghai and many other cities have continued for a month without being able to contain the spread of infections, while the situation is also complicated in Beijing and the regime insists on the very unpopular line of closures. But a backtrack is not possible because Xi Jinping wants the success of the zero Covid strategy to demonstrate that the communist system far surpasses the West in the fight against the pandemic, notes the newspaper in its editorial, entitled Containment with no return and very critical for the harsh prison regime imposed on 345 million Chinese living in lockdown cities.

10:23 am – China, close to Beijing on the subway and buses

Beijing launches another tightening to contain the wave of Covid, closing dozens of subway stations and suspending bus lines in efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions of residents have still been in lockdown for over a month. At the same time, new critical situations emerge in China such as Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan with nearly 13 million inhabitants, which has ended up among the nearly 50 cities in total or partial anti-pandemic blockade. The Chinese capital has closed more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus lines, municipal companies said, specifying that the main block affects the Chaoyang district, the epicenter of the Covid wave.

08:16 – The first diagnostic breath test arrives in the US

The device, which can detect 5 volatile organic compounds associated with Sars-Cov-2 infection, can provide a response in approximately 3 minutes. Authorized by Food and Drug Administration American, has passed a series of experimental tests on 2,409 patients.

08:13 – Vaccine, Italy update: 136,915,539 doses administered

The vaccine doses administered in Italy are 136,915,539, equal to 96.5% of those delivered, 141,900,602. The data is from the specific report of the Ministry of Health, updated at 6.16 today. Specifically, 95,340,726 are Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,793 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,093 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,469 Janssen, 1,023,000 Novavax.