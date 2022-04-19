Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world | Use, stop the obligation of masks on vehicles. In Shanghai still 7 dead

from Online Editorial

The latest news on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and in the world: another 7 deaths in Shanghai, which foresees a turning point by Wednesday. Pal: We will know something about the origin of the virus if Beijing breaks the silence

• The pandemic scenario in Italy continues to improve, albeit progressively.

• The management of the epidemic in Shanghai is more complicated, where the lockdown continues (amid protests). The city expects a turnaround in the trend starting tomorrow.

• Covid antivirals will be available to general practitioners and pharmacies: here an expert explains how distribution will work.

10:06 am – What does the Shanghai lockdown mean for world trade

What does the lockdown of a city like Shanghai mean for world trade? The answer – or at least part of it – lies in an image posted by Scott Gotlieb, an FDA expert who also sits on Pfizer’s board: a map of commercial ships waiting to be unloaded in the port of the city, or to receive l their cargo. With Shanghai in a near total lockdown, this is a map of the commercial ships currently waiting offshore to be loaded and offloaded of goods; exacerbating global supply chain woes pic.twitter.com/Md6PtpF3VE – Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 18, 2022

09:49 – The Covid vaccine and viral load

Being vaccinated against Covid offers not only greater protection against the serious development of the disease, but also the guarantee of having a lower viral load in case of Sars-Cov2 infection. A study published in Nature Medicine and carried out by a research group from the University of Geneva and the University Hospitals of Geneva reached this conclusion. The research team measured the viral load of nearly 600 symptomatic patients to detect possible differences related to different variants and vaccination status, finding that, for infections with Delta, vaccination drastically reduces the viral load, while in the case of Omicron the decrease was observed only after three doses of the vaccine. These findings highlight the public health benefits of vaccination, as well as individual protection against severe disease.

09:42 – Bassetti against the obligation to wear a mask indoors

The mask must go from being an obligation to being a device used appropriately when needed. Otherwise a measure that is out of time and out of science today. To say this – speaking with AdnKronos, and commenting on the decision of a federal judge in Florida who canceled the obligation imposed in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control – Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. It is not a question of saying that the mask will be removed from tomorrow, but that the obligation is removed, keeping it for some situations and subjects. This is what a modern country does.

09:15 – The pandemic, and the Lego accounts

The Covid pandemic – and the multiplication of measures to contain social contacts, including among children – have pushed the profits of Lego decisively: the budget just made public marks a + 33%, to 13.3 billion crowns ( € 1.79 billion). A result that is reflected in the accounts of Kirkbi Invest, the Danish fund headed by the family that controls (with a 75% stake) the manufacturer of toy bricks, which quadrupled its profit from 6.4 (0.86 billion euro) to 27 billion crowns (3.63 billion euro).

09:05 – The secrets of the Russian anti-Covid mission

Mail and documents collected during the Copasir investigation reveal new and sensational background on the Russian mission in Italy during the first wave of Covid, which began in March 2020, a few weeks after Italy entered a pandemic, and lasted two months. To reveal them Fiorenza Sarzanini, in this article: The terms of the agreement between the then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and that of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin were very different from what was later revealed. Certainly the medical supplies were insufficient in relation to the needs and this feeds the suspicion that the Russians’ objective was espionage and not – as had been declared – humanitarian aid. Also because from the first email their condition was final: “We await answers to questions within three hours on diplomatic channels in Rome or Moscow”. The full investigation here.

08:52 – Anti-Covid drugs from the general practitioner

The drug agency announced a week ago that family doctors will also be able to prescribe antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid – which will be available in pharmacies. At the moment, the only one that doctors can administer Paxlovid: A combination of two molecules, three tablets that are taken twice a day for 5 days, very early in the course of the disease (within 5 days of the onset of symptoms). To explain everything to Virginia Piccolillo Silvestro Scotti, national secretary general of the Federation of doctors of general medicine, here.

08:36 – The United States suspends the obligation to wear a mask on public transport

Several airlines and Amtrak, the government-owned company operating extra-urban rail transport in the United States, have announced the lifting of the obligation for passengers to wear a face mask after yesterday a federal court in Florida ruled that the the obligation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was illegitimate. According to Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the CDC ordinance exceeded the agency’s legal authority. The federal government had recently renewed the requirement to wear masks on public transport until at least May 3. The CDC still recommends that people continue to wear masks indoors.

08:29 am – The origin of the virus? We will know when Beijing will speak

We don’t know if the spillover was natural or if it was an accident. We won’t know until the Chinese break the silence. To say it – with an interview with Corriere – the virologist and president of Aifa, Giorgio Pal. The Chinese, Pal recalled, did not want to hand over the laboratory records, nor did they respond to the WHO envoys. Many questions remain, the intermediate animal host that would have acted as a bridge between bat and man has not been found. This virus no longer infects bats, so something happened. More pandemics will come, Pal said. We have learned that disasters must be managed centrally, not regionally, and that respiratory viruses must be combated by following the sick at home, not in the hospital. Family medicine must be refounded. The full interview here.

08:23 – The doubts on the data on Covid in China

(Guido Santevecchi) After almost 400,000 infections since the beginning of March, the Shanghai authorities recorded, between Sunday and Monday, the first deaths of the wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant. For weeks on social media in Shanghai, rumors have been circulating about dozens of deaths caused by Covid in geriatric hospitals in the city. But the political officials were silent. The numbers of the pandemic in China are controversial: for the first two years, the authorities surveyed only symptomatic cases. In this new wave they have decided to communicate also the asymptomatic ones, which are about 90% of the total. All, however, are subjected to isolation in centralized structures, where hygienic conditions are poor. The lockdown imposed on the 26 million inhabitants of Shanghai, the confinement in large warehouses, the repetition of carpet swabs, the shortages in the supply of families locked up at home have given rise to doubts and protests. People have begun to question the effectiveness of Zero Tolerance. Why paralyze a megacity if almost all cases are asymptomatic and no one dies? Suddenly the authorities announced the deaths – 3 Sunday, 7 today – as if to warn the people of Shanghai on the seriousness of the situation and on the need to accept the strict quarantine that began on the morning of 28 March. The question remains about the reliability of the data on mortality from Covid-19 in China. A study just published by the scientific journal Lancet found that up to last November 195 deaths per 100,000 infected people had been recorded worldwide (298 in the United States; 188 in Germany; 168 in Great Britain; 250 in India). In China, only one death per 100,000 patients. A number that statistically appears very little credible, also given the reduced effectiveness of vaccines produced in China and the low percentage of citizens over 60 who have received at least two doses. extremely rare protests in shanghai

thousands of chinese take to the streets, angry about lockdown pic.twitter.com/Zir8QTfD72> – ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 18, 2022

08:03 – The dead of Covid in Shanghai

China reported another 7 deaths from Covid-19 in Shanghai: the second time in two days that local authorities certify deaths (yesterday there were 3). Official reports speak of victims aged between 60 and 101, all with various chronic diseases. The city, with its 26 million residents, the heart of the Omicron variant wave, has been in lockdown for weeks. Beijing – despite the protests – insists with the zero-Covid policy with rigid blockades, mass tests and long quarantines which in the last two years has avoided serious victims and public health crises. On Sunday, Shanghai officials reported that fewer than two-thirds of residents over 60 had received two anti-Covid doses and that less than 40 percent had received a booster. The municipality intends to reach zero social cases by tomorrow: the quarantine centers can contain up to 140,000 people. The management of the crisis has been harshly criticized: many inhabitants have invaded social networks denouncing the lack of food, the unhygienic quarantine conditions, and broadcasting videos of protests that have gone viral in spite of the Great Firewall censors.