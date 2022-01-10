Sports

Covid, the League moves Cagliari-Bologna to Tuesday. The Bolognese: “Incomprehensible decision”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

“Bologna FC 1909, having acknowledged the incomprehensible decision of Lega Serie A to postpone the Cagliari-Bologna match to Tuesday 11 January, intends to express its total and firm aversion to an unmotivated, penalizing and vexatious choice”. The Bolognese club took a tough stance in a press release against the move of the Sardegna Arena match. The note continues: «All the members of the team group have been in home isolation since Wednesday and will remain there until tonight due to a provision by the Bologna AUSL, the legitimacy of which has also been confirmed by the Emilia Romagna Regional Administrative Court. The players who do not test positive at Covid-19 will therefore have to leave for Cagliari tomorrow and play a championship match on Tuesday without having in fact been able to train for a week, with all the consequent risks also for the safety of the players. athletes “.
Bologna concludes: “We are shocked by a measure taken without real need for urgency (neither Bologna nor Cagliari play the European cups and therefore there is no lack of dates available on the calendar), which shows contempt for the most elementary principles of fairness competition and protection of the physical integrity of the players ».


PreviousIt was the year 2021: Genoa took their last win at Ferraris against Spezia
FollowingCovid: Osimhen is test negative
Avatar

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ibra and Milan, another year together: renewal closer, the signing can arrive at the beginning of the year

November 18, 2021

“The unwanted guest still stays with me” – Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Jos Verstappen: “Lauda wanted Max in Mercedes” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

2 weeks ago

Serie B, matches of 26 and 29 December postponed

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button