Covid, the list of Serie A players positive for coronavirus

From Atalanta to Verona, new cases of contagion emerge every day. Salernitana is the most penalized team

The championship starts again in a few days, but after the Christmas break, the teams who have returned to training must deal with the Covid emergency.

Here is the current situation of the positives.

The cases of Atalanta: two players, one is Musso.

The cases of Bologna: Hickey, Viola, Dominguez and Molla.

The cases of Cagliari: Nandez, Goldaniga.

The cases of Empoli: 3 in the team group.

The cases of Fiorentina: 2 players.

The cases of Genoa: Shevchenko, Criscito and Serpe.

The cases of Inter: Dzeko, Cordaz and Satriano.

The cases of Juventus: Chiellini, Arthur, De Winter and Pinsoglio.

The cases of Milan: Tatarusanu is a member of the team group.

The cases of Napoli: Osimhen (who remained in Nigeria), Lozano, Elmas, Malcuit, Mario Rui, Spalletti and Boffelli. A staff member and a warehouse worker are also positive.

The cases of Rome: two players, one is Mayoral, the last positivized is the second goalkeeper Fuzato, who has returned from New York and has never been in contact with the team.

The cases of Salernitana: 11 in the team group, including 9 players.

The cases of Sampdoria: Falcone, Augello and 2 staff members.

The cases of Sassuolo: 4 in the team group.

The cases of La Spezia: Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator.

The cases of Turin: six players and one staff member.

The cases of Udinese: 9 in the team group, including 7 players

The cases of Venice: two positive members.

Verona: 10 in the team group, including 8 players.

January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 20:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link