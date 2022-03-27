Covid, the lockdown returns to China: Omicron blocks the city of Shanghai for 5 days

The coronavirus back to block a city of China. The city of Shanghai will impose starting tomorrow a lockdown by sector, compared to the increase in infections of the Covid-19 epidemic linked to the variant Omicron. The local government announced today.
The eastern part of the city will be confined to five days to allow it screening of its population, then followed by the western part for the same duration starting from April 1st. Shanghai has a total population of 25 million people. In the last few days, 14 million residents have undergone a rapid antigen test: for this reason it was decided to trigger the lockdown. The total closure of the city with adjoining screening of the entire population is the strategy adopted by China to fight Covid, since the beginning of the pandemic.
