Covid, the lockdown specter returns in Europe and the stock exchanges turn red

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – After the initial recovery attempt, the European stock exchanges turned negative, taking the path of the declines of the previous sessions, after Austria was the first European country to announce a new general lockdown starting from Monday 22 November and for 20 days. In recent days, the fear of a fourth wave of the pandemic and the new restrictions introduced in some countries (Austria itself had adopted stringent measures for unvaccinated citizens) had put the brakes on the price lists). Thus the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari is down (pharmaceuticals jump with Diasorin and Recordati up by almost 3%), the CAC 40 in Paris and the IBEX 35 in Madrid, Frankfurt and London are also just below par. . American futures are also weaker, however positive while waiting for US President Joe Biden to dissolve the reserve on the next number one of the Federal Reserve (Jerome Powell’s mandate expires in February 2022).

Therefore, fears about inflation remain strong (jump beyond expectations of German producer prices to 3.8% on the month in October and 18.4% on the year) and on the arrival of a fourth wave of Covid-19, with possible new lockdowns also in other countries, and investors do not find encouraging ideas, even if they cling to the hope that the recovery is such as to offset the effect of an imminent tightening of monetary policy. The support of the Asian markets, on the rise, in particular Tokyo, which benefits from the confirmation of the maxi package of economic stimuli, is not enough. Lags further behind Hong Kong (HANG SENG), where Alibaba Group drops more than 10% after cutting revenue guidance: the e-commerce group expects revenue year-on-year in the fiscal year ending March to grow between 20% and 23%, the lowest pace since 2014.

Recordati runs in Milan, Leonardo weak



The increase in Covid-19 cases and ICU admissions and the prospect of new restrictions and closures in Europe supports the pharmaceutical sector. In Milan, in fact, among the best there are Diasorin and Recordati, which, moreover, reigns after the previous drops (in the last three sitting the stock has lost a total of 3.7%). In Piazza Affari Leonardo suffers with the uncertainties related to the sale of Oto Melara to the Franco-German group Knds given the willingness of the Italian government to support an intervention by Fincantieri. Earns BF thanks to the strategic agreement with Eni and Intesa Sanpaolo that will enter the capital to support the project focusing on sustainable agriculture. Undertones Hera, Pirelli & C and Enel.

Ryanair in the spotlight in London

In London the Irish low cost airline Ryanair stated that it had communicated to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange. The last trading day is December 17th. Following the delisting in London, the company will continue to be listed on the Euronext Dublin regulated market which offers shareholders the highest degree of protection, including compliance with the UK corporate governance code. The Irish company also reminds that its shares are traded on the Nasdaq through the Adr, the American depositary certificates, reserved for securities issued on financial markets outside the US. The intention to leave the London Stock Exchange was announced by the company a few weeks ago.