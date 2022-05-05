Covid, the loss of smell is caused by the transient “paralysis” of a part of the brain – Corriere.it

from Clarida Salvatori

The discovery will be discussed at the 15th national congress of AIMN, the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, which will be held in Rimini from 12 to 15 May.

One of the most common symptoms in Covid patients is the loss of taste – technically anosmia – and of smell – ageusia -: over 50% of those who contracted the virus complain of difficulty in perceiving odors, one in 4 of the absence of flavors. Today the link between infection and this symptomatology is no longer a mystery, having identified the brain areas that the coronavirus affects. And in fact to temporarily paralyze, reducing the metabolism in the olfactory shower. This discovery will be discussed in the XV national congress of the AIMNthe Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, which will take place in Rimini from 12 to 15 May. Where the interventions of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza and the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro are also expected.

In most cases the two disorders occur together: this is why brain areas that regulate its functioning are closely connected. And just by studying those areas (the orbital frontal lobe of the cerebral cortex) of patients who are sick or with the after-effects of Covid thanks to the petnuclear medicine diagnostic test, e exploiting as if it were a gps a radioactive liquid – similar to sugar – applied to a molecule, its movements and transformations can be studied.

Well, in Covid patients it has been seen that there is a systematic reduction of metabolism in the olfactory shower, that is the part of the brain responsible for the sense of smell. The virus therefore, from the nose it goes up through the nerve pathways and brings the inflammation up to the shower causing paralysis that determines the loss of smell. Fortunately, it is a paralysis transitorysometimes even a year long, as the tests and checks carried out over time show, but then the sense of smell is recovered.

The tools of nuclear medicine – explains the president of AIMN, Orazio Schillaci – in fact, they allow to understand the function and functionality of an organ or a tissue and allow that personalized medicine that appears to be the future of medicine itself. And it applies not only to the field of diagnosis and research, but also to that of therapy. In short, the medicine of the future, which is already a consolidated present, and which allows us to better understand Covid as well.

If you want to stay updated on the news of Rome, subscribe for free to the newsletter “The seven hills of Rome” by Giuseppe Di Piazza. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.